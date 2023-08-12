ACC expansion on hold as 2 big teams vote against the conference realignment plans: Reports

The ACC expansion plan has been placed on hold after two powerhouses within the conference voted against the move. The league was anticipated to add Pac-12 leftovers, Cal and Stanford, to its fold. However, this is likely not happening anytime soon.

Florida State and Clemson are reportedly the two schools that voted against the addition of the Pac-12 members. Despite the two schools actively working their way out of the conference to join a more financially buoyant league, they've shown reluctance in adding new members.

Notably, the two schools are among the ACC members who are not satisfied with the current revenue distribution method of the league. They have a feeling that adding more members could lead to a decrease in their annual earnings from conference distribution.

Is the ACC on the path of the Pac-12?

The Pac-12 finds itself on the brink of collapse after the recent exit of six members from the conference. The conference was unable to secure a lucrative media deal and that led to the exodus of more members after USC and UCLA's initial departure.

USC and UCLA voted against the Pac-12, adding more Power Five teams in 2021. Nonetheless, the two universities left the league the following year, causing huge damage to its brand. The Pac-12 has seen six other teams follow them out of the conference since then.

The scenario looks the same with Florida State and Clemson rejecting the expansion plan. The two schools are actively working to move out of the conference despite the difficulty. If successful, they could see a couple of other schools go through the exit door.

Will Florida State and Clemson eventually leave?

Moving out of the ACC is definitely not an easy task for any university as a result of the league's binding contract. However, Florida State and Clemson are actively looking for a loophole by studying the language of the agreement in a bid to exit the conference.

According to reports, getting out of the league requires a team to pay a sum of $120 million in exit fees. The school will then proceed in a legal battle to contest the grant of rights that belong to ESPN until 2036. That's no doubt a long process in exiting an athletic conference.

The probability of success of the two schools in their bid to leave the ACC is yet unknown. However, they both continue to show their willingness to go through the exit door in an attempt to stay competitive and not be left behind for the next 13 years.