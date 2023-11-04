ACC Football Injury Report Week 10: Latest updates on Grant Wells, RJ Grigsby and more

The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) has been full of incredible teams and players this season. Unfortunately, the injury report for Week 10 looks a little grim for some integral players. With the regular season winding down and some teams looking to secure their bowl positions and become eligible, this is a pivotal week.

Let's take a closer look at some of the injuries for players that could have a massive impact on the final scores. Will key players suit up or be forced to sit out for Week 10?

ACC Football Injury Report Week 10

Grant Wells

Virginia Tech v NC State

Grant Wells has been one of the better quarterbacks in the ACC and is on this Week 10 injury report.

The Hokies starting quarterback has dealt with an ankle injury since Week 2 but this gives another week for him to recover from injury. Since then, Kyron Drones has been starting under center. With Wells expected to miss this Week 10 battle against the Louisville Cardinals, his return for the season looks a little bleak.

Grant Wells has not had much action as he is just 33-of-62 (53.2 completion percentage) for 494 yards with five touchdowns and two interceptions.

RJ Grigsby, OT (North Carolina)

RJ Grigsby can be an elite offensive lineman for the Tar Heels.

Freshman offensive lineman RJ Grigsby has been dealing with a lower-body injury and has no timetable to return to the field for the North Carolina Tar Heels. This is a massive blow for the Tar Heels as he could provide some extra protection for quarterback Drake Maye.

However, Grigsby won't be able to suit up for this Week 10 ACC game against the Campbell Fighting Camels today.

Will Shipley, RB (Clemson)

Clemson Miami Football

Clemson Tigers star running back junior Will Shipley is not going to play in this Week 10 matchup against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish due to a concussion. He was placed in concussion protocol and has not progressed enough to be available.

Coach Dabo Swinney called him day-to-day but did not clear the hurdles to be available for this game.

Shipley has been one of the stars for this Clemson team. He has 112 rushing attempts for 515 yards (4.6 yards per carry) with three rushing touchdowns while also tallying 20 catches for 120 yards (6.0 yards per catch) and a pair of touchdown receptions.