ACC football predictions 2023: Conference standings, best game, conference champions

The ACC is the only Power Five conference that will not be impacted by conference realignment as things currently stand.

That could change at any moment, as the California Bears, Stanford Cardinal and SMU Mustangs could join the conference. However, there will only be 14 teams in the conference in 2023.

Take a look at our predictions for the upcoming ACC season below.

ACC standings

1. Clemson Tigers

2. Florida State Seminoles

3. North Carolina Tar Heels

4. Miami Hurricanes

5. Duke Blue Devils

6. Pittsburgh Panthers

7. North Carolina State Wolfpack

8. Louisville Cardinals

9. Wake Forest Demon Deacons

10. Syracuse Orange

11. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

12. Boston College Eagles

13. Virginia Tech Hokies

14. Virginia Cavaliers

The ACC has gotten rid of the divisional format ahead of the 2023 season.

The race for top spot in the conference will likely be a two-team race between the No. 8-ranked Florida State Seminoles and No. 9-ranked Clemson Tigers. The No. 21-ranked North Carolina Tar Heels are the only other team here from the top 25 of the preseason AP Poll.

The Tar Heels have the easiest schedule of the three, as the Tigers are their only their ranked opponent, but aren't quite at the level of their conference rivals.

Meanwhile, Clemson will face both Florida State and North Carolina, in addition to the No. 13-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish. Aside from the Tigers, the Seminoles' only ranked opponent is the No. 5-ranked LSU Tigers.

The regular-season standings will likely come down to a late-September matchup that will serve as the fourth game for both teams. Look for Clemson to claim top spot.

Best Game: Florida State Seminoles at Clemson Tigers

The Florida State Seminoles and Clemson Tigers will both enter the 2023 season with hopes of reaching the College Football Playoff. While they will play in the fourth game of the season, as mentioned above, the matchup could have huge ramifications for the loser.

There is a chance that the loser could still reach the College Football Playoff, but it would likely have to be the only loss of their season. In the nine years of the College Football Playoff's current format, a two-loss team has never reached the postseason.

ACC champions

The Clemson Tigers and Florida State Seminoles have combined to win 12 of the 18 ACC Championship Games. Despite this, they have never met in the title game due to the previous divisional format.

Look for that to change under the new format and for the Tigers to beat the Seminoles for the second time in the season.