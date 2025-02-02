ACC football recruiting: Top 10 players to watch out for in 2025 ahead of National Signing Day

For the Atlantic Coast Conference, it's time to make up some ground on the Big Ten and the Southeastern Conference. With Signing Day comes the final chance to add to the 2025 slate of incoming talent.

Yes, once upon a time, February Signing Day was the sole opportunity to add incoming freshman stars. Of course, the development of Early Signing Day has cut the February traffic to a trickle. Much of that trick is directed at Group of Five schools, who can gamble on late bloomers.

But here's a rundown of the top players the ACC will welcome as freshmen in 2025. These players have almost always signed and many have even enrolled at their respective universities. Still, here's a rundown of the top 10 new players the ACC is adding, their status and what to watch for from them each in the 2025 season.

Top 10 ACC recruits of 2025

10. Kevin Wynn, Florida State DL

A massive 340-pound defensive line prospect, Wynn came out of Georgia to sign with the Seminoles. Not only did he sign up with Florida State in December, but he also enrolled at the school in January. He's a talented athlete and was a track standout in high school. Early enrollment will help, as a college strength and conditioning program will be key to his 2025 chances.

9. Dramodd Odoms, SMU OL

A 6-foot-6, 300-pound prep standout from Houston, Odoms was a big signee for SMU, literally and figuratively. He signed in in December but did not enroll early. Odoms has grown into his size and played some linebacker in high school, which is evidence of the athleticism that will excite SMU coaches. He's a high-ceiling edge protector for the Mustangs.

8. Bryce Baker, North Carolina QB

A lithe 6-foot-2 in-state recruit, Baker might not be a Day 1 player, but he'll be the long-term solution to UNC's QB situation. An excellent basketball player as well as a star QB, Baker signed with North Carolina in December but did not enroll early at the school. His upside will be obvious, but he's more likely to be a 2026 game-changer than a 2025 standout at the college level.

7. Ousmane Kromah, Florida State RB

A 6-foot running back from Georgia, Kromah's 11th-hour switch from Georgia to Florida State was a big deal for the Seminoles. He's a physical, downhill runner who could shine early at Florida State. That said, while he signed with the Seminoles, he didn't enroll early. Kromah is still the kind of grinding back who can start quickly.

6. Bryce Davis, Duke DE

A 6-foot-3 in-state edge rusher, Davis switched his commitment in August from Clemson to Duke. He's a big win for the Blue Devils, not least because not only did he sign, but he's already enrolled at Duke. Davis will improve with added strength, but he could be ready to contribute for the Blue Devils in the upcoming season.

5. Hayden Lowe, Miami DE

A California-based edge rusher, Lowe switched from USC to Miami in November. He did sign with the Hurricanes but didn't enroll early. His explosiveness is impressive, but many experts caution that his physical development might need a little extra work. He's probably not ready to be a 2025 contributor, but he could be a long-term star at Miami.

4. Josh Petty, Georgia Tech OL

At 265 pounds, the in-state offensive line standout doesn't seem necessarily ready for day one college football. But he's an impressive and agile tackle, and not only signed with the Yellow Jackets but enrolled at Tech.

If he can build up with strength and conditioning, he may surprise as a 2025 standout for Tech. Petty was a state champion wrestler, and he'll bring that same intensity to the gridiron.

3. Gideon Davidson, Clemson RB

Keep an eye on Davidson. He might be the most likely early-impact guy on this list. A 6-foot running back from Virginia, he picked Clemson early and signed but did not enroll early with the Tigers. Still, he's an impressive runner, speedy (track star history) and capable of being physical. Given Clemson's offensive line, he could chip in as a standout in a hurry.

2. Tae Harris, Georgia Tech S

An in-state addition for Tech, he decommitted from ACC foe Clemson in November in favor of the Yellow Jackets. Harris is only 5-foot-10 but has enough athleticism for a corner and enough physicality to play safety. A hard hitter who is also a speedy track star, Harris is another player who has a real chance to play early.

1. Amare Adams, Clemson DL

A 315-pound defensive line prospect, Adams is the most intriguing athlete on this list. A basketball and track star, he has athleticism rarely equaled by a man of his size. He committed to Clemson early and signed with the Tigers but did not enroll early. Adams has all the tools to be an ACC star at Clemson.

What do you think of our ACC top recruits? Share your take on the ACC's teams below in our comments section!

