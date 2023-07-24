ACC Media Days 2023 schedule: Day-by-day breakdown, list of teams and coaches attending the event, TV channels, venue, and more

The ACC Media Days 2023 schedule shows all 14 teams in the conference and when they will be addressing the media. There are a lot of interesting storylines going into the ACC football season, which will be talked about throughout the three-day event.

The 2023 ACC Media Days take place from July 25-27 at The Westin Charlotte in Charlotte, North Carolina. Each day will be held between 10 am-4 pm and will air on the ACC Network. It can also be streamed on their official website.

When will each team be addressing the media? Let's take a closer look at the schedule to find out when things are happening.

ACC Media Days 2023 schedule: Day 1

The first day of the ACC Media Days will have four teams, the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, the Louisville Cardinals, the Miami Hurricanes, and the Syracuse Orange addressing the assembled media.

One of the bigger stories is the coaching staff as the Hurricanes have head coach Mario Cristobal in his second season. However, offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson and defensive coordinator Lance Guidry are both in their first season with the program. How they do will be a huge story for the Hurricanes.

Below is a list of who will be attending for each team.

Team Coach Players Time (ET) Georgia Tech Brent Key Defensive back LaMiles BrooksOffensive tackle Jordan Williams Defensive lineman Sylvain Yondjouen 2:30 - 3:00 PM Louisville Jeff Brohm Running back Jawhar JordanDefensive lineman Ashton Gillotte Offensive lineman Bryan Hudson 1:30 - 2:00 PM Miami Mario Cristobal Quarterback Tyler Van DykeDefensive back Kam KinchensOffensive lineman Matt Lee 12:30 - 1:00 PM Syracuse Dino Babers Quarterback Garrett Shrader Tight end Oronde Gadsden II Linebacker Marlowe Wax 11:00 AM - 11:30 AM

ACC Media Days 2023 schedule: Day 2

One of the bigger questions will be how the Florida State Seminoles look with Jordan Travis under center in a loaded conference. They have been trying to get to the next level and surpass the Clemson Tigers. They have a tough schedule, and this could be interesting to see.

Another big story is how the Pittsburgh Panthers offense will look without leading rusher Israel Abanikanda, who was selected by the New York Jets in the 2023 NFL draft. In addition, their quarterback Kedon Slovis has transferred to the BYU Cougars, putting them in need of a complete overhaul.

There are five teams for the second day listed on the ACC Media Days 2023 schedule:

Team Coach Players Time (ET) Duke Mike Elko Quarterback Riley Leonard, Defensive lineman DeWayne Carter Offensive lineman Jacob Monk 11:00 - 11:30 AM Florida State Mike Norvell Quarterback Jordan TravisDefensive lineman Jared VerseLinebacker Kalen DeLoach 1:30 - 2:00 PM Pittsburgh Pat Narduzzi Quarterback Phil JurkovecDefensive back MJ DevonshireOffensive lineman Matt Gonclaves 10:00 - 10:30 AM Virginia Tony Elliott Quarterback Tony MuskettDefensive lineman Chico BennettRunning back Perris Jones 2:30 - 3:00 PM Virginia Tech Brent Pry Tight end Nick GalloDefensive lineman Josh FugaWide receiver Ali Jennings 12:45 - 1:15 PM

ACC Media Days 2023 schedule: Day 3

The Clemson Tigers have been on a completely dominant tear throughout the last handful of years. The Tigers have won seven of the last eight conference championships and are looking to do it once again.

This team won 11 games, but they will be with a new quarterback after DJ Uiagalelei transferred to Oregon State. Instead, they will have quarterback Cade Klubnik under center. This could draw some interesting questions for both Klubnik and coach Dabo Swinney.

Another story would be how North Carolina quarterback Drake Maye fares after a massive 2022 season. We have five different teams on the final day of the ACC Media Day 2023 schedule. Here is when they will speak:

Team Coach Players Time (ET) Boston College Jeff Hafley Quarterback Emmett MoreheadDefensive lineman Donovan EzeiruakuOffensive lineman Christian Mahogany 1:30 - 2:00 PM Clemson Dabo Swinney Quarterback Cade KlubnikOffensive lineman Will PutnamDefensive lineman Tyler Davis 11:00 - 11:30 AM North Carolina Mack Brown Quarterback Drake MayeLinebacker Cedric GrayTight end John Copenhaver 10:00 - 10:30 AM NC State Dave Doeren Quarterback Brennan ArmstrongLinebacker Payton WilsonDefensive back Aydan White 2:30 - 3:00 PM Wake Forest Dave Clawson Quarterback Mitch GriffisOffensive lineman Michael JurgensLinebacker Chase Jones 12:45 - 1:15 PM

