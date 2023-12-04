"ACC is the new Pac-12" - Disheartened FSU fans react to commish Jim Phillips' open statement after CFP rankings announcement

The Florida State Seminoles saw their dreams of playoff glory dashed as they were left out of this year's College Football Playoff on Sunday. Although they seemed destined for their second CFP appearance in mid-November, everything changed after star quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury in the first quarter against North Alabama.
ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips expressed his disappointment and highlighted the inconsistencies in the selection process, saying that Florida State's exclusion called into question the fairness of the selection committee's guidelines.
Phillips said that it was "unfathomable" that an undefeated Power Five conference champion was left out of the CFP.
The Seminoles (13-0), ranked fourth in the previous week's CFP rankings, were left out of the final four. Although no team ranked outside the top six of the CFP rankings in the weeks before the final selections previously made the playoff, Alabama (12-1) and Texas (12-1) both broke this trend this year.
Consequently, after the selection of Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama, reactions from disheartened FSU fans were observed in response to Phillips' comment.
"The ACC is the new PAC-12," one person tweeted.
"So do something about it," another tweeted.
"ACC should leave the CFP system immediately," another tweeted.
"Ohio State won the NT in 2014 without their original starting QB. This excuse is simply pathetic and makes the committee look exposed for what they truly are, SEC shills," another tweeted.
"Florida State to the SEC is confirmed," another tweeted.
"Decline the bowl invite," another tweeted.
"Agreed. SEC bias is real," another tweeted.
"When the SEC called and told the committee the ACC is now a G5 conference," another tweeted.
"There isn’t a P5, it’s a P4. FSU should leave it immediately," another tweeted.
"What a joke. CFB is just reality TV," another tweeted.
Selection committee navigates Seminoles Jordan Travis' absence
The selection committee seemed to be mostly concerned about how well the Florida State Seminoles would perform without Jordan Travis. He got injured in mid-November, so they had to rely on backup quarterback Tate Rodemaker.
Rodemaker played in the last regular-season game, a win over Florida, but he couldn't play in the ACC title game because he had a concussion.
Travis expressed his disbelief at the decision, saying "thought results matter" and that "this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings."
Nevertheless, the committee ultimately decided that Florida State, without Travis, might not represent one of the country's best four teams.