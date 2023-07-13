The ACC power rankings for the 2023 college football season hold the answers to the most important questions the conference holds. Is Florida State for real? What does success look like for Clemson? Can Drake Maye take North Carolina back to the title game? Is Boston College a sleeper? Read on, for the answers are contained within.

ACC Power Rankings 2023

Our ACC Power Rankings for the 2023 college football season take into account a number of factors. Overall roster, coaching staff changes, schedule, and predicted record all play a part in ranking the 14 ACC programs from first to worst.

1) Florida State Seminoles

It took a minute, but the hire of Mike Norvell as the head coach of the Florida State Seminoles is finally beginning to pay off. After two seasons of relative failure, 2022 saw a resurgence of the former college football superpower. According to our ACC power rankings, you can expect that revival to manifest into something more magnificent in the 2023 college football season. FSU is our tip to take the ACC, and a place in the College Football Playoff is well within their reach this season.

Norvell inspires confidence, and that has been well evidenced by the program's recent transfer portal acquisitions. Jaheim Bell and Keon Coleman weaponize an offense led by one of the best in the nation in QB Jordan Travis. FSU boasts an embarrassment of riches at WR and RB but also boosted their defensive ranks by snagging Fentrell Cypress II and Braden Fiske. Those two only add to a stacked defense led by arguably the best defensive playmaker in the nation, Jared Verse.

2) Clemson Tigers

It speaks volumes about the level of expectation in Clemson that the Tigers swept the conference 8-0, won the ACC, and finished with an 11-3 record that was widely viewed as a failed season in the media due to Dabo Swinney's team failing to make the final four. The Clemson head coach enters his 16th season at the helm looking to return to the playoff, but a Week 4 clash with the ascending Seminoles could put an end to those chances. They could meet again in the title game.

We have FSU over Clemson in our ACC power rankings based largely on their offensive capabilities. There's no QB controversy this year, which is a bonus, and they return dynamic weapons Will Shipley and Antonio Williams. But, does QB Cade Klubnik have the sheer amount of talent in or around him to be better than the Travis-led FSU offense? What we do know about Clemson is the defense will always be incredible, led by linebacker duo Barrett Carter and Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

3) North Carolina Tar Heels

What should you expect from the North Carolina Tar Heels in 2023? That's a great question and one that has some areas of concern. The program played in the ACC Championship Game one year ago after racing out to a 6-0 conference record, before faltering down the stretch. The offense ran out of steam, and the defense, well the defense never really had any. They'll replay two of those defeats to close out the 2023 campaign, including a road trip to Clemson in Week 12.

What we do know, is that with Drake Maye under center, North Carolina isn't going to struggle to put points on the board early and often. The departure of Josh Downs is substantial, but Devontez Walker and a bevy of running backs ensure that the offense is not going to be the problem. The defense might well be, it's been a constant issue, finishing below 100th in points allowed in three of the last five years. Despite reinforcements like Alijah Huzzie, it may prove costly again.

4) Duke Blue Devils

A lot of people were caught sleeping on the Duke Blue Devils last season, somewhat understandably given their recent struggles in the conference. In their first year with head coach Mike Elko, however, they went 9-4 overall, recording five conference wins for the first time since 2014 and winning a bowl game for the first time since 2018. Our placing of the Blue Devils as the best of the rest in the ACC power rankings is based on our belief that last year was a new standard for Duke.

The Blue Devils were efficient on both sides of the ball last fall, and return most of the key elements of their success. The excitement begins with QB Riley Leonard, a true dual-threat who can sling it with the best of them when asked to. There's a bevy of talented backs and underrated pass catchers, while the offensive line contains some of the best in the ACC. The defense lost some pieces but is led by a strong defensive line double act in DeWayne Carter and Ja'Mion Franklin.

5) Wake Forest Demon Deacons

Once you get past the first four in our ACC power rankings, you encounter something of a free-for-all, with multiple teams who could go anywhere between 8-4 and 6-6. Of all of those, Dave Clawson's Wake Forest Demon Deacons appear poised to be at the forefront. That is as long as they can successfully overcome the loss of long-time quarterback and ACC record-setter, Sam Hartman who will face his old team as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback in Week 12.

Clawson's influence is important to their standing in the ACC power rankings, as is a schedule with plenty of winnable games -- although road trips to Clemson and Notre Dame while welcoming FSU to Winston-Salem isn't ideal. There is lots of positive noise about the development of new QB1 Mitch Griffis, while there is a host of offensive playmakers at WR and RB. The loss of several defensive playmakers hurts, but Wake has never been a team to rely on the defense to win.

6) Louisville Cardinals

It's a whole new era for the Louisville Cardinals, a team who has comfortably had the most turnaround between the 2022 and 2023 college football seasons. Head coach Scott Satterfield sashayed away to Cincinnati, leaving the Cardinals to snag former Purdue head coach Jeff Brohm. He inherited a roster that did not feature long-time dual-threat quarterback Malik Cunningham following his departure to the New England Patriots.

Cunningham has been a big part of Louisville's offensive identity, but sometimes a clean-house approach works better for a new head coach. Brohm is set to start seven newcomers on offense, including QB Jack Plummer who is steady rather than exciting but has exciting options at WR and RB -- led by Jawhar Jordan. The defensive lost a lot of talent, but the return of CB Jarvis Brownlee and pass rusher Ashton Gillotte should smooth the transition alongside talent portal additions.

7) Miami (FL) Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes are easily the most difficult team to predict and caused some serious discussions in the conversations that formed our ACC power rankings for the 2023 college football season. Mario Cristobal's team was whole-heartedly disappointing in the first year under the highly-regarded former Oregon coach and was embarrassed by C USA outfit Middle Tennessee State. Was it just teething problems in the first year, or are the Hurricanes in for another tough year?

There is so much talent on the roster, and that helps elevate them in the ACC power rankings. The defense is stacked with playmakers from Leonard Taylor III at the front to safety duo James Williams and Kamren Kinchens at the back. It has to be better than the 26.8 points per game allowed last fall. The offense has to be better too. Offensive line reinforcements arrive with Javion Cohen, Matt Lee, and Francis Mauigoa, forming a solid unit for QB Tyler Van Dyke's 2023 redemption.

8) Pittsburgh Panthers

It only took two dropped games in the conference, and the Pittsburgh Panthers went from ACC champions to an afterthought in the conference. Pat Narduzzi's team can be competitive in the 2023 college football season, but their place in our ACC power rankings suggests that a repeat of their 2021 tilt on the title might be out of the question. Although they face North Carolina and FSU at home, the very presence of those two teams on the schedule poses problems for the Panthers.

Bringing in Kedon Slovis to replace Kenny Pickett last fall didn't work, despite high preseason expectations. Their chances of success in 2023 lay with a similar QB experiment as Phil Jurkovec arrives after a difficult season with Boston College where he went from potential NFL Draft prospect to much-maligned in the blink of an eye. There'll be plenty of eyes on the RB room too following the departure of Israel Abanikanda. As usual, there's a handful of defensive playmakers too.

9) North Carolina State Wolf Pack

Another team that failed to live up to preseason expectation last fall were the North Carolina State Wolf Pack. Injury to Devin Leary exposed a thin quarterback room, and the offense plummetted to the 94th overall scoring unit in the country. For as long as Dave Doeren is the head coach, you should never rule out the Wolf Pack, but as their position in our preseason ACC power rankings shows, there isn't the same level of expectation and positivity around the program's chances in 2023.

Quarterback Leary sought a new start, transferring to Kentucky, and NC State replaces him with Brennan Armstrong who struggled himself in 2022. The Wolf Pack will hope to revive the 2021 version of the former Virginia gunslinger, who has the arm talent to hit every field level. He'll be without the top two receivers from last fall to add to the challenge. They lose a couple of important defensive pieces too. However, Payton Wilson and Aydan White are at the top of their game.

10) Syracuse Orange

It's been a disastrous offseason for Syracuse and their chances of climbing the ACC power rankings. Garrett Shrader underwent surgery earlier in the year, missing all of spring practice. He's slated to return before the season, but in the meantime, primary backup Justin Lamson entered the portal. Meanwhile, star running back Sean Tucker and offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron both headed to the NFL. Tucker's replacement, Lequint Allen, just won a legal battle to be allowed to play.

It's not the sort of offseason preparation you need for an ACC campaign that begins at home to Clemson before embarking on road trips to North Carolina and FSU. There are positives, however. If Shrader returns healthy and as impactful as ever, the duo of Oronde Gadsden II and Damien Alford are as dangerous a pair of pass catchers as almost any in the conference. There are also defensive highlights with Caleb Okechukwu, Marlowe Wax, and Alijah Clark returning to the team.

11) Boston College Eagles

The Boston College Eagles start the season relatively lowly on our ACC power rankings after a very difficult 2022 campaign. Departures of key contributors like NFL Draft first-round pick and program record-setter Zay Flowers certainly don't help when you're trying to dig your way out of the doldrums. However, there are genuine reasons to believe that the Eagles are the sleeper team of the conference this fall. It will take a few pieces to fall into place, but they can rapidly rise in 2023.

Optimism starts with the return of offensive line coach Matt Applebaum, whose influence was sorely missed last fall. The Eagles also welcome Christian Mahogany back from injury, forming a potent guard duo with transfer Kyle Hergel. That protection will be key for the development of young QB Emmett Morehead who showed flashes of brilliance in 2022. The defense needs to create more pressure, but in Donovan Ezeiruaku they boast an underrated pass rusher.

12) Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

First-year head coach Brent Key delivered incredible improvement to the Georgia Tech Yellowjackets in his eight games in charge last season. Knocking off Pitt, Duke, Virginia Tech, and North Carolina was not expected after the program started 1-3 under Geoff Collins. Now, Key has to unlock the long-term potential of the program. Was 2022 a case of beginner's luck or is Georgia Tech destined for even better things in the 2023 college football season?

They avoid FSU on their schedule, and hosting North Carolina might prove pivotal to their hopes of a repeat result from 2022. However, Clemson, Miami, and Wake Forest on the road will be tricky. The program replaces Jeff Sims, one of the most dynamic QBs in the nation following his transfer, with Haynes King coming in from Texas A&M to fight Zach Pyron for the QB1 position. That likely doesn't move the needle offensively, for a team that needs to support RB Dontae Smith for success.

13) Virginia Tech Hokies

From the opening-day defeat against Old Dominion to the shellacking from North Carolina and even the narrow win over Liberty, it was tough to watch the Virginia Tech Hokies in 2022. With a 1-6 conference record and 3-8 overall performance, Brent Pry's first season as a head coach couldn't have gone much worse. They creep off the bottom of our ACC power rankings to begin the season and there's potential for a real ascent in 2023. However, there's a hurdle to get over first.

Like it or not, the quarterback is the most important position on any football field, and teams will ride or die by their signal-caller. If Grant Wells doesn't improve on his performances, it'll be the latter for the Hokies. There's no excuses this season, as Virginia Tech plundered the portal to provide pass-catching help. Ali Jennings III is arguably the best WR in the conference, and Da'Quan Felton and Jaylin Lane make a terrifying trio.

Kyron Drones and freshman William "Pop" Watson III are waiting in the wings if Wells doesn't step up to the mark quickly -- especially with FSU lurking in Week 6.

14) Virginia Cavaliers

After the tragic events of last year, I want so badly for the Virginia Cavaliers to be a success story in the 2023 college football season. That university, the fans, and their players deserve it. Yet, casting an eye over the roster and the schedule doesn't inspire much in the way of a turnaround for a team that finished the 2022 campaign under the darkest of clouds. Out-of-conference road trips to Tennessee and Maryland are difficult, conference games in North Carolina and Miami are too.

There's talent on the roster, of course, there is. Chico Bennett Jr. is a threatening edge presence on defense, and Antonio Clary, Jonas Sanker, and James Jackson are all important returners for a defense that was substantially more impressive than their offense. There are still question marks aplenty on that side of the ball, although Tony Elliott's team did use the portal to add potential starters on the offensive line.

Another transfer, Monmouth QB Tony Muskett will battle highly-rated freshman Anthony Colandrea for the starting job. Either one has to provide a spark.

