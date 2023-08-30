ACC TV deal vs Big Ten media rights: list of network partners, contract details, and more

The ACC is the only Power Five conference that has not been affected by conference realignment. But that could change soon. Let's Take a look at how the conference's media rights deal compares to the Big Ten.

How much money do ACC and Big Ten schools earn from their media rights deal?

The ACC has a media rights deal with ESPN that runs through the 2035-2036 season. The 15 schools in the conference will make around $40 million per year from the deal which was signed back in 2016.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2023 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The Big Ten has a media rights deal with CBS, Fox and NBC that runs through the 2029-2030 season. Each school in the conference will make more than $70 million per year, by far the highest total in the NCAA.

The deal, which was signed in 2022, will kick in this season. In the 2022 fiscal year, the final year of the previous deal, the schools received between $58.8 million.

How have the Big Ten and ACC been affected by media rights deals?

The landscape of college football has been drastically affected by media rights deals. Each Power Five conference, aside from the ACC at the moment, has been heavily impacted by the ever-changing landscape.

The Big Ten has been able to land, arguably, the four biggest programs from the Pac-12. The UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans initially announced their intention to join the conference last summer, noting that the move would take place ahead of the 2024 season.

After the Pac-12 was unable to reach a long-term media rights deal, the Oregon Ducks and Washington Huskies followed suit, announcing that they will also join the Big Ten.

While the ACC has not been affected by conference realignment, there is a strong possibility that this will change in the coming days. The California Bears, Stanford Cardinal and SMU Mustangs are all in talks to join the conference with each school reportedly set to take less than a full share, according to Ross Dellenger of Yahoo! Sports, who tweeted:

"While Cal & Stanford may start at 30% share & SMU at 0, they will: - see shares eventually escalate over remaining 13 years of GoR (yes, they have to sign) - still receive ACC shares from NCAAT, CFP & incentive pool of revenue from expansion ($5-10M/year)"

Expand Tweet