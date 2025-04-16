Adrian Wilson transfer portal: Top 3 landing spots for Colorado transfer wide receiver

Wide receiver Adrian Wilson joined the Colorado Buffaloes as part of the 2025 class, officially committing to the team in October 2024. However, the four-star recruit will not be playing any games for the Buffaloes next season because he has entered the transfer portal.

On Wednesday, it was reported by insider Pete Nakos that Adrian Wilson, who played for Weiss High School in Texas, is entering the transfer portal. According to On3, he is the No. 267-ranked player and No. 35-ranked wide receiver in his class.

"NEW: Colorado WR Adrian Wilson has entered the NCAA Transfer Portal, Pete Nakos reports. Wilson was a 4-star in the 2025 class."

The window officially opened on Wednesday, April 16th, and will remain open until Friday, April 25th. Wilson entering the portal before he played a college game is surprising but not unprecedented. These are three possible landing spots for him in the transfer portal.

Top three landing spots for Adrian Wilson in the transfer portal

#1 Oklahoma

One of the teams that Adrian Wilson had considered committing to before he committed to Colorado was Oklahoma. According to On3, the Sooners were the second most likely team for him to commit to, below Colorado. As a result, it would not be a shock if Wilson joins the Sooners in the transfer portal.

The Sooners have a strong track record of developing talent, with 24 players getting drafted over the last five years. This season, they have the No. 17-ranked recruit class. Adding Wilson could move them up into the top 15 or even higher.

#2 Arizona State

If Adrian Wilson goes to Arizona State, it would be a big disappointment for the Colorado Buffaloes. Losing a top prospect is disappointing, but it will be even worse to lose one to a conference rival. The Arizona State Sun Devils had an excellent 2024 season, reaching the quarterfinals of the college football playoff. As a result, it could be an appealing situation to Wilson.

#3 Oregon

Oregon was another team that offered Wilson a spot on their team in the fall. The Ducks have a new sense of appeal with Dan Lanning now as the head coach. Their No. 4-ranked recruit class this season speaks for itself. If Wilson picks a team with his long-term future in mind, the Ducks would be an excellent option.

