After an electric win against LSU, Ole Miss HC Lane Kiffin's daughter shares a glimpse of beautiful Mississippi stadium overloaded with CFB fans

Lane Kiffin led the Ole Miss Rebels to a hard-fought 55-49 win against the LSU Tigers last weekend to bring the team’s record to 4-1 after Week 5. The victory was made better because the Rebels played in front of their home fans at Vaught-Hemmingway Stadium, with a record attendance of 66,703 fans watching the game.

Kiffin’s daughter, Landry, was also present at the matchup and captured the electric post-game atmosphere inside the stadium at the University of Mississippi. She shared a photo of the filled stadium on her Instagram story.

The image shows the stadium flooded with red lights as fireworks go off in the background. The ambiance is captivating, and one can feel the fans' emotions seeping out of the image.

Landry Kiffin also drew a heart in one corner of the image.

Landry Kiffin captured the post-game ambiance at Vaught-Hemmingway

Lane Kiffin’s Ole Miss edge out LSU

It has been an impressive season for Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels thus far. They went into the Week 5 game against LSU as the slight underdogs. Just a week earlier, Alabama had beaten them 24-10. The mood for the game was set early as the attendance record at Ole Miss’ home ground was broken ahead of the game.

A total of 66,703 fans were in attendance, over 2,000 more than the 64,038 capacity of the stadium. The game was exciting as both teams went all out on offense, clocking 1,343 yards of total offense and 104 points.

After falling behind in the third quarter, the Rebels’ offense rallied 21 points in the fourth quarter while their defense put up a dogged fight. Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins turned the tide on an underwhelming season for him. He rushed for 177 yards and one touchdown. His four-yard touchdown reception also got the shootout started.

Ole Miss’ offense recovered from a poor 56 total rushing yards against Alabama in Week 4 to put in an incredible effort against LSU’s defense. Quarterback Jaxson Dart remained consistent throughout the game, passing for 389 yards and four touchdowns. Tre Harris was also on hand after a full injury recovery to catch the game-winning touchdown pass.

One thing Lane Kiffin’s team showed on Saturday was its willingness and ability to rise above challenges in its campaign this season. It is no longer enough to just finish with a winning record. Kiffin knows he must lead the team to challenge for the biggest prizes. There will be more games like the one against LSU, and the team’s performances will make all the difference.

Lane Kiffin and the Ole Miss Rebels take on the Arkansas Razorbacks on Saturday, Oct. 7.