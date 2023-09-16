After Jay Norvell's recent poke at Deion Sanders, Colorado's squad vows to wear black sunglasses and hats for Saturday's showdown

In response to comments made by Colorado State coach Jay Norvell on Wednesday regarding Deion Sanders’ dressing, everyone around Boulder will be wearing black sunglasses and hats during this weekend's Rocky Mountain Showdown against Colorado State.

During his coach's show on Wednesday night, Norvell made a remark about University of Colorado Boulder coach wearing a hat and sunglasses at news conferences, suggesting that he remove both when engaging in discussions with adults. This is getting a hilarious response from the Buffaloes.

"I sat down with ESPN today. And I don't care if they hear it in Boulder. I told them, 'I took my hat off, and I took my glasses off.' And I said, 'When I talk to grown-ups, I take my hat and my glasses off.' That's what my mother taught me. They're not going to like us, no matter what we say or do. It doesn't matter. So, let's go up there and play."

Notably, the Colorado student section at the Folsom Field will also join in wearing black sunglasses and hats. Sanders also gifted the hosts of "First Take" and "The Pat McAfee Show" pairs of Prime 21 sunglasses from Blenders for them to wear while on set.

Norvell has joined the ranks of coaches who have taken what appears to be a subtle dig at Deion Sanders. It's worth noting that Sanders has been quite open about his strategy of utilizing numerous transfers to revamp a struggling program that had a 1-11 record last year.

Another big motivation for Deion Sanders' Colorado team

Deion Sanders has used the event as a source of motivation for his team ahead of the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Saturday. He responded to the remark by Norvell with a motivational team talk during the Buffaloes’ practice on Thursday as seen in a video posted on YouTube.

"I look up and read some bull junk that they said about us," Deion Sanders said. "Once again, why would you want to talk about us when we don’t talk about anybody? All we do is go out here, work our butts off, and do our job on Saturday.”

“It was going to be a great test, a battle of Colorado," Sanders said. "But they messed around and made it?” His team replied in perfect unison with that single word: "Personal."

Evidently, we get to see another "personal" rivalry game between the two in-state rivals on Saturday. Coming off defeating long-term rival Nebraska, the Buffaloes are in a good position to secure a win in the tie. Notably, Colorado has won the last five Rocky Mountain Showdowns.