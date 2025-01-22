AI Golden replacement: 3 candidates that can fit Notre Dame perfectly

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish need a new defensive coordinator after they lost to the Ohio State Buckeyes in the national championship game.

Al Golden is expected to be hired by the Cincinnati Bengals as their defensive coordinator. However, before the national championship game, Golden didn't confirm if he would be leaving for the NFL.

“It’s humbling that your name is mentioned because of team success or the success of our defense,” Golden said, via UHND. “This is not the time or place. This is about the kids. The biggest thing for us right now is understanding the enormity of this game. That’s our focus. All of that other stuff we’ll deal with in the future."

With Golden expected to leave the Fighting Irish after three years, here are three potential replacements for him.

AI Golden's replacement for Notre Dame's DC

#1, Al Washington

The first option to replace Al Golden is an in-house option in Al Washington.

Since 2022, Washington has been the Fighting Irish's defensive line coach and defensive run game coordinator. He has also coached at Ohio State, Michigan, Boston College and Cincinnati.

Washington could be rewarded for his experience and become a DC, bringing some familiarity to the defense and players.

#2, Mike Mickens

Mike Mickens is another in-house candidate for Marcus Freeman and Notre Dame to replace Al Golden.

Mickens is the Fighting Irish's defensive backs coach and defensive passing game coordinator. He has been at Notre Dame since 2020. He's also a former NFL player, bringing a wealth of playing and coaching experience.

It looks likely that Notre Dame will promote an internal candidate to replace Al Golden and Al Washington and Mike Mickens make the most sense.

#3, Chris Marve

Chris Marve is on the open market after Virginia Tech fired him as their defensive coordinator. He could replace Al Golden.

Marve was the defensive coordinator for three seasons. Under him, the Hokies' defense ranked 20th nationally in total defense in 2023. After a disappointing 6-6 season, Virginia Tech fired him. But he should land on his feet soon. Getting someone who has called defensive plays makes sense for Freeman and Notre Dame.

