Air Noland's 40-yard dash: How fast is the Ohio State QB recruit?

Air Noland is a four-star recruit quarterback who signed with the Ohio State Buckeyes. The player signed with the Midwestern school on December 20th, making official his intention to join the Big Ten football team. He is the second signal-caller in the nation according to ESPN, although On3 ranks him fifth and 247Sports seventh. Nonetheless, he's quite a catch for the Buckeyes.

Many outlets are publicizing that the Buckeyes were able to get two five-star quarterbacks in the offseason. This after Alabama's Julian Sayin joined through the transfer portal in the wake of Nick Saban's retirement. This is only partially though, as Noland is only considered a five-star by Rivals.com and scores a high four stars on 247Sports Composite (Which inputs all the rankings by the major sites).

How fast is Air Noland? Exploring the speed of the Ohio State recruit

There's no official number for the 40-yard dash of the high school recruit, but while competing on field and track he clocked at 11.89 during the 100m race during his sophomore year.

In his freshman high school season he posted 55.91 in the 400m and 24.19 in the 200m.

Air Noland on the competition with Julian Sayin

Air Noland doesn't seem to be afraid of a little competition, as he gladly took the news of Julian Sayin transferring to Ohio State. Sayin is a proper five-star recruit (Ranked as so by all major sites), who had already enrolled in Alabama on January 10th, the same day as Nick Saban's retirement was announced. This gave the quarterback the chance to jump into the portal, which he took.

Noland spoke with the Columbus dispatch after the news of Sayin's transfer was made public, saying the following:

"We're excited to have him a part of the brotherhood, he will definitely make the QB room better than what it is now."

Ryan Day now has an enviable problem, as he has a well-stocked QB room with Will Howard and these two freshmen.