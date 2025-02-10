Aireontae Ersery NFL draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for Minnesota OT ft. Kansas City Chiefs

After five seasons with Minnesota Golden Gophers, offensive tackle Aireontae Ersery is entering the NFL Draft. The offensive lineman was a three-year starter for the Golden Gophers and has more experience than many top players at the position.

At 6-foot-6, 339 pounds, Ersery has an ideal built for an offensive tackle. He has long arms and is very strong. He could become an immediate starter in the NFL but still needs to polish some aspects of his game, especially in pass protection.

The Minnesota tackle is long and athletic enough to become a solid starter in the pros, but his upright playing style could be an issue while facing power rushers and will probably limit his draft stock.

Top three landing spots for Minnesota OT Aireontae Ersery

Aireontae Ersery is a massive offensive tackle. - Source: Imagn

While Aireontae Ersery is considered to be a step below the premiere offensive tackles in the 2025 NFL Draft, he still looks like a solid prospect who could contribute at the NFL level.

According to some draft experts, he could go as far up as the middle of the first round. However, most mock drafts have him going at the bottom of the first round or high in the second.

Aireontae Ersery can block well in space and has good footwork, which are some desirable traits in today’s game, with so much pre-snap movement behind the line of scrimmage, which can also push his value up the night of the Draft.

#3 Chicago Bears

After surrendering an astonishing 68 sacks in 2024, it’s clear the Chicago Bears need to improve their offensive line. Getting Aireontae Ersery in the first round would likely be a reach.

However, the Bears line needs so much help that if he slips into the second round, they should consider taking Ersery even if they already select another offensive lineman.

The former Golden Gopher would add a big presence and a strong blocker to help Caleb Williams on the left side of the line. While he may not be a super star right away, Ersery could contribute and keep the second-year quarterback clean most of the time.

#2 Los Angeles Rams

With good drafting and top -level coaching, the Los Angeles Rams may be ready to compete in 2025. The Rams were the only team to really challenge the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs, but that game also showed a glaring need to improve in the trenches.

The Rams could target the massive Minnesota tackle to protect the quarterback’s left side, whether it’s Matthew Stafford or someone else. Sen McVay also likes to set up plays in space, so Aireontae Ersery’s ability to move around and block on the open field would come in handy.

With multiple needs on the offensive side of the ball, including wide receiver and tight end, it will be interesting to see how they prioritize each position in the Draft. With no second-round pick, Ersery might not be around by the time the Rams get their second turn on the clock.

#1 Kansas City Chiefs

While it became more evident in playoff games against the Houston Texans and the Philadelphia Eagles, the Kansas City Chiefs offensive line was flawed throughout the season. While Joe Thuney is one of the top offensive linemen in the game, he's a guard and asking him to play left tackle would eventually invite trouble.

By drafting Aireontae Ersery the Chiefs could move Thuney back to his natural guard spot and the rookie could become Patrick Mahomes’ blin-side protector. Ersery still needs to develop and he can improve his pass-blocking technique but is probably a better fit than the other options on the roster.

Kansas City still has enough talent to compete as long as Mahomes is around, but protecting the former Texas Tech quarterback should at the top of the Chiefs’ priorities for the 2025 season.

