Alabama Crimson Tide 2024 SEC Opponents announced: Who will the Crimson Tide roll through following conference realignment?

The Alabama Crimson Tide, led by coach Nick Saban, have established themselves as a perennial powerhouse in the Southeastern Conference. Renowned as the toughest conference in college football, the SEC is poised to become even more formidable in 2024 with its expansion to 16 teams, following the addition Oklahoma Sooners and Texas Longhorns into the mix.

While the SEC faced backlash for declining to expand their conference schedule, each program will face a very difficult eight-game schedule in 2024.

How have the Alabama Crimson Tide performed since joining the SEC?

The Alabama Crimson Tide have consistently delivered exceptional performances, both within the conference and beyond. Having joined the conference in its inaugural season back in 1933, the Crimson Tide boast an astonishing overall record of 794-268-29. In SEC play, they have achieved an impressive 469-172-21 record.

The Crimson Tide have secured an impressive 29 SEC Championships. Out of these, 10 have been clinched in the SEC Championship Game, which was introduced after the 1992 season. Both of these records stand as the highest in the conference's history.

Furthermore, of Alabama's 18 national championships, 15 have been achieved since joining the SEC. While the Crimson Tide rank below the Princeton Tigers and Yale Bulldogs in terms of total national championships, neither of these programs has claimed a title since 1950. Alabama's 15 national titles within the timeframe of their SEC membership since 1933 is a remarkable feat.

Who will the Alabama Crimson Tide face in the expanded SEC in 2024?

The Alabama Crimson Tide will host Auburn Tigers, Georgia Bulldogs, Missouri Tigers and South Carolina Gamecocks in the new and revamped SEC in 2024. They will visit the LSU Tigers, Oklahoma Sooners, Tennessee Volunteers and Vanderbilt Commodores.

Check out the full 2024 SEC schedule below:

Outside of conference play, they will face the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers, USF Bulls and Mercer Bears at Bryant-Denny Stadium. The only road game of their non-conference schedule will come against the Wisconsin Badgers.

Will the Alabama Crimson Tide continue to dominate despite SEC expansion?

Alabama is seemingly always in the national championship picture. While the SEC's expansion to 16 teams will make an already difficult conference schedule even tougher, the Crimson Tide are constantly thriving on the recruiting scene. Furthermore, the College Football Playoff will expand to 12 teams in 2024.

Their ability to replenish their ranks with new talent combined with the expanded postseason format should ensure that Alabama remains among the best programs in the country. Both changes, however, will make winning a national championship even more difficult.

