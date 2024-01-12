Alabama coach odds: Top 5 most probable candidates post Dan Lanning denial ft. Lane Kiffin

With the Alabama Crimson Tide now having a head coaching vacancy, there are going to be many potential candidates to replace Nick Saban. There are a handful of names that will emerge, but the betting odds will tell us what we should be expecting as the odds will show the likelihood of each candidate.

What are the odds and who are the favorites to be named the next Alabama coach? Who is in consideration, and what are the chances they can be the new coach?

Alabama coach odds

Here are the top five candidates for the Alabama Crimson Tide coaching vacancy after Nick Saban announced his retirement on Wednesday. These odds are provided by BetOnline so depending on when and which sportsbook is used.

Kalen DeBoer (-150)

Kalen DeBoer is the odds-on favorite to replace Nick Saban. He has done incredibly well and is coming off a national championship appearance with the Washington Huskies. Just because he is ready to make his third season with the program does not mean he is locked into the Huskies.

DeBoer has a record of 104-12 and is 2-1 in bowl games, including 1-1 in the College Football Playoff. The reigning AP Coach of the Year is likely to be the successor to Nick Saban, according to oddsmakers.

Mike Norvell (+150)

The current coach of the Florida State Seminoles, Mike Norvell, is one of the top candidates in the betting market, and it seems to make sense. He has been a head coach since 2016 when he took over the Memphis Tigers before leaving for the Florida State Seminoles in 2020. Norvell has a 69-32 record but is only 1-4 in bowl games.

He won ACC Coach of the Year this season and is coming off an ACC championship and undefeated regular season. He is a coach on the ascent and another offensive mind who could continue to improve. With a bigger recruiting pool, Alabama would be a great landing spot for Norvell.

Steve Sarkisian (+175)

With the Texas Longhorns joining the Southeastern Conference, they would create an instant rivalry if Sarkisian decided to bolt to the Crimson Tide. He has ties to Alabama as he was the interim offensive coordinator in 2016 and the offensive coordinator in 2019-20.

Sarkisian, 71-49 but 2-4 in bowl games, has established a culture in Texas that can compete with the top teams. Texas finished as the third-ranked program in the nation this season. While this seems unlikely, it makes sense to at least try to see if he would be interested in making the jump.

Lane Kiffin (+500)

Lane Kiffin has been coaching in the SEC with the Ole Miss Rebels since taking over in 2020. Kiffin, 94-49 overall but 3-4 in bowl games, has experience with the Alabama program as he was the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2014-16.

It would be unlikely that he makes the jump, but it would make sense to see a former quarterback develop the offense. Expect him to stay with Ole Miss, but he could be a decent long-shot bet to make.

Dan Lanning (+1000)

Dan Lanning has made it clear that he is staying with the Oregon Ducks, so there is not too much to go here. He even posted a social media video announcing that he was not leaving the program.

You can believe this is a smoke screen, but some people just love to burn money and that's what you may be doing here.

