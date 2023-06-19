Alabama DL Jamil Burroughs facing disciplinary action: Will the Tide remove him from the team?

Alabama defensive lineman Jamil Burroughs is potentially facing disciplinary measures that may impact his status within the team. The Georgia native is facing the possibility of getting kicked out of Nick Saban’s team.

According to reports, the 6-foot-3 defensive lineman allegedly engaged in a physical altercation with Josh Chapman, a former Alabama defensive linesman and current assistant strength coach. The incident arose from a dispute over the utilization of gel pellet guns.

He was engaging in playful combat with toy guns at Bryant Hall with fellow Crimson Tide players. Unknown to them, both the police and Chapman had been summoned to the location of the incident by some observers.

His future with the Crimson Tide is currently in jeopardy. Alabama DL Jamil Burroughs is currently facing serious disciplinary action and not with the team.His future with the Crimson Tide is currently in jeopardy. #RollTide Alabama DL Jamil Burroughs is currently facing serious disciplinary action and not with the team. His future with the Crimson Tide is currently in jeopardy. #RollTide

While the other players involved in the incident were cooperative with the officials who came in, the same couldn’t be said of Burroughs. He allegedly struck Chapman during the altercation, thereby putting his career at risk.

Burroughs is currently listed on Alabama's online roster, but according to reports, his playing days for the Crimson Tide might very well be over.

Jamil Burroughs' career so far with Alabama

Burroughs was a consensus 4-star recruit in the class of 2020 and the 24th-ranked defensive tackle in the country, according to ESPN. His freshman season with the Crimson Tide saw him win the National Championship, even though he did not see much action.

He saw significant playing time in the Alabama team during the 2022 season and participated in 11 games. Throughout the season, he accumulated eight tackles, two tackles for loss, one sack, and two quarterback hurries, proving he could be a top player on the team.

Dave Shumate @Mach10Sports If what they are saying about Jamil Burroughs is true, that is a very dumb decision. If what they are saying about Jamil Burroughs is true, that is a very dumb decision.

With the departure of starters Byron Young and DJ Dale for the NFL, Burroughs was anticipated to have an expanded role on Alabama's defensive line for the 2023 season. However, that might not be happening after the latest incident involving him and Chapman.

Should the management of Alabama Crimson Tide decide to kick him out of the team, the defensive tackle might have to play the upcoming college football season at another program. The incident surrounding his exit could make finding a new team difficult.

This might eventually have an adverse effect on his draft chances for 2024. The Georgia native is entering his senior season in college football and will be expected to declare for the draft at the closure of the season. However, his professional dreams might be fading in light of the said incident.

