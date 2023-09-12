The Alabama fans were caught on camera in a widely circulated video uttering offensive and discriminatory remarks at Texas players following the Saturday night game. The Crimson Tide notably lost 34-24 to the Longhorns in a keenly contested non-conference matchup

On the Texas sideline at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa at the end of the game, Alabama fans shouted offensive homophobic and racist comments towards Longhorns defensive backs Jelani McDonald and X’Avion Brice, as well as running back Quintrevion Wisner.

The fans were heard telling the players to "go back to the project.” The video has caught the attention of many people online, including parents of the players racially abused. The disgusting action was met with a lot of criticism from college football fans across the country.

Quintrevion Wisner’s Mother responds to the incident

The circulating video caught the attention of Quintrevion Wisner's Mom, Angie Wisner, and she responded to it on the social media platform X(formerly Twitter). Furthermore, she alleged that parents of Texas players were subjected to being spat on and struck with beer cans and water bottles.

"The fact my son down there and they saying go back to the projects really just saddens my heart that as his mother no matter how old he had to listen to that!" she wrote. "Love you son! But the parents went through this all night! Beer cans thrown at us, water bottles, spit! Disgrace."

Evidently, it was a tough loss for the Crimson Tide fans on Saturday.

Alabama releases statement on the incident

Austin Statesman reporter Danny Davis contacted the University of Alabama about the video on Sunday.

The university issued a response on Monday, condemning the behavior and maintaining such discriminatory actions do not represent the university and won’t be tolerated.

“We are disgusted by reports of vile language and inappropriate behavior Saturday night,” the University of Alabama replied to Davis. “To be clear, we condemn this behavior and it will not be tolerated in our venues. It is not representative of UA or our values.”

“We expect all attendees to act with class and respect towards others. Fans are strongly encouraged to report issues to our security resources on-site. Gameday and delayed reports are appropriately addressed and anyone found to be in violation of our rules and expectations will be promptly removed and may be banned from future events.”

The University of Texas hasn't officially commented on the Saturday incident but is well-informed on the situation.

