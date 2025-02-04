Alabama Football Recruiting: Top 3 freshmen Kalen DeBoer has in the class of 2025 

Kalen DeBoer is adding another round of impressive freshman talent to Alabama's roster. Unlike years ago, back when everyone signed players in the February signing period, Alabama's standouts are mostly or entirely already signed. Alabama took care of its heavy lifting during the Early Signing Period and has already enrolled a fair number of those new recruits.

After a disappointing season 9-4 first season at Alabama, DeBoer is adding a laundry list of standout players to his squad. 247sports.com ranked Alabama's class as the fourth best in the nation, trailing only Texas, Georgia and Ohio State. Additionally, 18 Alabama recruits have already enrolled and will go through Spring Practice.

Here's a rundown of the top three Crimson Tide freshmen in the 2025 recruiting class.

Top 3 Alabama recruits of 2025 class

With the departure of QB Jalen Milroe, Alabama's offensive reigns could be handed to freshman QB Keelon Russell. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

#3. Dijon Lee, CB

A 6-foot-4 cornerback prospect, Lee was ranked by 247 as the top prospect in the state of California. Lee chose Alabama back in June. He signed and enrolled with the Tide. A track speedster, Lee's height made him a top cornerback prospect in a sport that seems to rely increasingly on big receivers and a passing attack.

Lee was a five-star recruit ranked as the No. 15 player in the nation by 247. Lee utilized official visits to Washington, Texas A&M, Georgia and Texas. As an early enrollee, he's a prime suspect to play in the secondary for Alabama in 2025.

#2. Michael Carroll, OL

Carroll hails from Pennsylvania but finished his high school career at IMG Academy in Florida. At 6-foot-6 and 315 pounds, Carroll is a massive road-grader of an offensive lineman. A five-star recruit, he projects as a guard in college and likely in the NFL.

Carroll committed to Alabama in June. He did utilize his other official visits but never wavered in his commitment. He's also an early enrollee, and will likely benefit from a spring around a college strength and conditioning program. Carroll is a likely future star.

#1. Keelon Russell, QB

A 6-foot-3 QB, Russell was 247's No. 2 overall prospect in the nation. He hails from Texas and had committed to SMU before Alabama flipped his commitment in June. Russell has already enrolled at Alabama.

After the departure of Jalen Milroe, Russell will get a legitimate shot at earning the starting QB job for the Tide. For a passer with 55 touchdowns against four interceptions in his senior high school season, the sky is the limit for Russell's potential in Kalen DeBoer's pass-heavy offense.

What do you think of Alabama's recruiting class? Share your take on the Tide's 2025 roster in the comments section below.

