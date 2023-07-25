Alabama Football's Mount Rushmore: Derrick Thomas, Julio Jones, and more

When you think of Alabama football, you think of absolute greatness. From Bear Bryant to Nick Saban, this program has also been producing wins and incredible talent from across the country. However, there have been some absolutely dominant players to wear the red and white jersey inside of Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Today, we create the Mount Rushmore of Alabama Crimson Tide players and discuss why these four are the finest the program has ever seen.

Derrick Thomas

Derrick Thomas was an integral part of Alabama football throughout his career. As an All-American and winner of the 1988 Dick Butkus Award for the most outstanding linebacker, he showcased his exceptional skills on the field. Thomas holds remarkable NCAA records, with 52 career sacks, and an astonishing 27 of those came in his senior season.

His dominance as a pass rusher was unparalleled, making opposing quarterbacks fear facing Alabama from 1986 to 1988. His talent and impact were so immense that he even finished 10th in the Heisman Award voting in 1988.

Julio Jones

Wide receiver Julio Jones has shown his ability to be the best pass-catcher that Alabama football has ever seen. He was with the program for three years from 2008-2010. With his incredible ability to make catches, he recorded 179 receptions for 2,653 yards (averaging 14.8 yards per catch) and scored 15 touchdowns.

Jones also showcased his versatility by contributing as a rusher with 10 attempts for 139 yards and two touchdowns. His exceptional skills even led him to be used as a punt returner, which is rare for a top receiver. Though he didn't hold the top spot in receiving in the SEC, he was always a major threat to score.

Derrick Henry

Running back Derrick Henry is a beast for the Tennessee Titans but was arguably better for the Alabama Crimson Tide. He played from 2013-2015 in college football and finished his career with 602 carries for 3,591 yards (6.0 yards per attempt) with an outstanding 42 rushing touchdowns. Henry also had 17 catches out of the backfield for 285 yards (16.8 yards per reception) with three touchdowns. That means 7.3 percent of the time he touched the ball, six points were added to the Alabama scoreboard.

He won the 2015 Heisman Trophy and was an All-American as well as SEC Offensive Player of the Year. King Henry deserves his throne on the side of the mountain here.

Alabama football Mount Rushmore: John Hannah

John Hannah's inclusion is not solely based on stats, but also on the accolades he received and the high regard he earned from peers and experts alike. Sports Illustrated once dubbed him the "Best Offensive Lineman of All Time," and Alabama football head coach Bear Bryant hailed him as the finest offensive lineman he had ever encountered.

As a 1971 All-American and unanimous pick in 1972, Hannah's blocking abilities were second to none. He was also honored with the SEC's Jacobs Award and Lineman of the Year Award, cementing his status as one of the greatest Alabama football players of all time.

