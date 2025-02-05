Alabama football schedule 2025: 3 most challenging games for Kalen DeBoer next season

In Kalen DeBoer's first season at Alabama, the Crimson Tide failed to win 10 games for the first time since 2007. That was in Nick Saban's first season, but DeBoer came aboard with higher expectations. The 2024 season is in the rearview mirror and Alabama is looking at next season as a chance to take a step forward.

The Southeastern Conference schedule remains at eight games; however, that doesn't mean the Tide will have an easy street to improvement. Alabama's schedule, including nonconference games against Florida State and Wisconsin, promises to be challenging.

3 Toughest Games for Alabama in 2025

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In 2024, Tennessee took down Alabama, but they'll play in Tuscaloosa in 2025. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

3. at South Carolina, Oct. 25

Trending

As Alabama took a step back in 2024, South Carolina coach Shane Beamer and his team made real strides toward moving to the top of the SEC. A season ago, Beamer and his Gamecocks gave the Tide all they wanted in a 27-25 loss. This year, the game is in Carolina.

LaNorris Sellers could give Alabama's defense fits. Meanwhile, South Carolina developed a strong pass rush and an aggressive defensive approach in 2024 that could test the Tide. Moreover, note that the game is played the week after the game which stands as Tennessee's second toughest test of the season.

2. Tennessee, Oct. 18

That test is Tennessee. Alabama had won 15 in a row over the Vols and seemed to have a lock on the series; however, Tennessee has won two of the last three meetings. including last season's 24-17 victory that lifted the Vols into the CFP picture and played a part in keeping the Tide out.

Nico Iamaleava will be back in 2025 and Tennessee promises to have more explosive receivers than they did last season. The story for the Volunteers was defense — the last time Alabama scored that few points against them was in 2009. Even at home in 2025, Tennessee will likely be a big challenge.

1. at Georgia, Sept. 27

Arguably the power program of the SEC, Georgia seems to have overtaken Alabama in terms of momentum. Alabama took down the Bulldogs 41-34 last year in a game where it took a massive first half lead but struggled to hold on for the victory.

This year, the game is in Athens. While the Tide have done well in the recent series, Georgia's CFP title victory in January 2022 over them is the most significant matchup in recent history. Kirby Smart's team figures to be as talented as any in the nation and Athens is a challenging spot to visit, which Alabama hasn't done since 2015.

What do you think of the Tide's schedule? Share your take below in the comments section!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!