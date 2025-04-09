Alabama Football Schedule 2025: Full list of Crimson Tide's SEC opponents for 2025 ft LSU, Oklahoma

Kalen DeBoer is set to enter his second season as coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Last year, the team finished with a 9-4 record and placed fourth in the Southeastern Conference. DeBoer aims to lead the Crimson Tide to an appearance in the College Football Playoff.

The coach finished his first year with Alabama in a 19-13 loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the ReliaQuest Bowl on Dec. 31, 2024. Although the team could not finish the season on a high note, Crimson Tide fans are optimistic they can do better this year.

DeBoer will conclude spring training camp on Saturday with the Golden Flake A-Day Spring Game. Afterward, the team will look forward to kicking off the 2025 season in an away game against the Florida State Seminoles at Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee, Florida, on Aug. 30.

The last time they played each other was on Sept. 2, 2017. The Crimson Tide won 24-7 in the season opener. Alabama will try to secure another victory and start the 2025 season strong. Here is the full schedule for DeBoer's team.

Alabama Crimson Tide Football Schedule for 2025

Week Opponent Conference Location Date 1 Florida State ACC Doak Campbell Stadium Aug. 30 2 UL Monroe Sun Belt Bryant-Denny Stadium Sep. 6 3 Wisconsin Big Ten Bryant-Denny Stadium Sep. 13 4 Bye





5 Georgia SEC Sanford Stadium Sep. 27 6 Vanderbilt SEC Bryant-Denny Stadium Oct. 4 7 Missouri SEC Memorial Stadium Oct. 11 8 Tennessee SEC Bryant-Denny Stadium Oct. 18 9 South Carolina SEC Williams-Brice Stadium Oct. 25 10 Bye





11 LSU SEC Bryant-Denny Stadium Nov. 8 12 Oklahoma SEC Bryant-Denny Stadium Nov. 15 13 Eastern Illinois Big South-OVC Bryant-Denny Stadium Nov. 22 14 Auburn SEC Jordan-Hare Stadium Nov. 29

College Football 2025 season: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. SEC teams preview

The Crimson Tide will play the Georgia Bulldogs as their first SEC opponent on Sept. 27. DeBoer’s team will try to earn a third consecutive win over Georgia in the away game.

The following week, the coach will lead the program against the Vanderbilt Commodores. The last time they faced each other, the Commodores defeated Alabama 40-35 on Oct. 5, 2024. DeBoer’s team will have the advantage of playing at home in the matchup.

Alabama will stay active for three weeks with conference games against the Missouri Tigers, Tennessee Volunteers, and South Carolina Gamecocks. DeBoer led his team to victories against Missouri and South Carolina last season. However, they suffered a 24-17 loss to the Volunteers on Oct. 19, 2024.

The Crimson Tide will try to defeat all three teams before their bye week in Week 10 of the season.

They will return on Nov. 8 to play the LSU Tigers at home. Last season, DeBoer’s team dominated LSU with a 42-13 victory in the road game on Nov. 9, 2024. LSU is another SEC team the Crimson Tide hopes to defeat for a third consecutive win this year.

The following week, the team will stay at Bryant-Denny Stadium to take on the Oklahoma Sooners. The Sooners overwhelmed DeBoer’s team last season, winning 24-3 on Nov. 23, 2024.

On Nov. 29, the Crimson Tide will wrap up the regular season by facing the Auburn Tigers. They succeeded last year by defeating Auburn 28-14 on Nov. 30, 2024.

