Alabama football shares 5 favorite Miss Terry Saban moments that Nick Saban revealed in press conferences [WATCH]

Terry Saban, the wife of Nick Saban, is undoubtedly the biggest fan of the Alabama coach. Popularly known as "Miss Terry" among Alabama fans, she is a regular presence at Crimson Tide games and has been under the spotlight on different occasions.

Notably, Miss Terry has influenced Saban's coaching decision many times. Amusingly, she conducts postgame critiques and offers her husband advice. This came into play again after Saban talked about the source of his rare anger against Mississippi State.

“Miss Terry told me if we are not playing well to get on their butt,” Saban in after beating Mississippi State 40-17 on Saturday. “So, I just did what I was told.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The influence of Miss Terry on Nick Saban’s Alabama dynasty is obviously beyond evaluation. This led the Alabama Crimson Tide on AL YouTube channel to release the five favorite “Miss Terry moments” during Nick Saban’s news conferences.

Take a look at the moments below.

Nick Saban’s marriage to Miss Terry

Nick and Terry Saban crossed paths for the first time in the seventh grade, forging a friendship that gradually evolved into something more. Over time, their bond transformed from a platonic connection into a romantic one, eventually blossoming into a high school romance.

The couple have celebrated over 50 years of marriage. They are proud parents of two adopted children, Nicholas and Kristen. Miss Terry serves as Nick Saban's closest confidante and a top-notch recruiter and at times, offers coaching insights from behind the scenes.

Together, the Sabans are the co-founders of the Nick's Kids Foundation, which has been dedicated to supporting the needs of children ever since Saban began his career as a head coach.

Saban still getting coached up

Following Alabama’s 40-17 win against Mississippi State, which is the first game Miss Terry missed since they arrived at Alabama, Nick Saban noted on Monday that he got the postgame critique nevertheless.

“She waited up for me to get home, so that was a good thing,” Saban said. “It was one of the first games she’s missed and didn’t go to since we’ve been here. I think it is the first game, actually. She says you can see what’s happening a lot better on TV, so I got coached up quite a bit when I got home.”

No. 11 Alabama hasn't been as dominant as previous seasons. However, it's won four games, only losing to now-No. 3 Texas. It’s safe to say Miss Terry has a big role to play in reviving the team.