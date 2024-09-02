Alabama football tickets for Week 2: Where to buy, game details, location and more

The No. 5 ranked Alabama Crimson Tide opened their 2024 season by crushing Western Kentucky 63-0 in Week 1. Following a fantastic start, Kalen DeBoer's team will shift its focus to hosting South Florida at Bryant Denny Stadium on Saturday.

Where to buy Alabama football tickets for the South Florida game?

Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe - Source: Imagn

Fans who wish to attend Alabama's clash against South Florida can buy tickets on Ticketmaster. At the time of writing, the cheapest get-in price is $17 while the most expensive tickets are priced at $291.

How to watch Alabama vs. South Florida? TV schedule and live stream details

The Alabama vs. South Florida game on Saturday will be broadcast live on ESPN with kick-off at 7 p.m. ET. Fans without cable access can live stream the matchup on Fubo, ESPN+, Sling TV and Hulu+ Live TV.

Date: Saturday, September 7, 2024

Time: 7:00 p.m. ET.

TV Channel: ESPN

Live Stream: Fubo, ESPN+, Sling TV and Hulu+ Live TV

Venue: Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama

The Crimson Tide will want to continue their strong start to the season when they host South Florida in Week 2 as Kalen DeBoer's side was as dominant as could be against Western Kentucky in the season opener.

Meanwhile, South Florida had a great start to the season as well. The Bulls recorded a 48-3 win over the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats in Week 1 at Raymond James Stadium. However, USF coach Alex Golesh is aware that his team will face a tougher test in Week 2.

Here's a look at Alabama's schedule for the remainder of the 2024 season:

Sept. 7: vs. USF

Sept. 14: at Wisconsin

Sept. 21: BYE

Sept. 28: vs. Georgia

Oct. 5: at Vanderbilt

Oct. 12: vs. South Carolina

Oct. 19: at Tennessee

Oct. 26: vs. Missouri

Nov. 2: BYE

Nov. 9: at LSU

Nov. 16: vs. Mercer

Nov. 23: at Oklahoma

Nov. 30: vs. Auburn

