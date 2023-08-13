Alabama Heisman Winners: Exploring the Crimson Tide football players who bagged CFB's most prestigious individual-trophy

How many Alabama Heisman winners are there? You'd think for a school that has been a mill for NFL prospects, there should be at least a dozen Heisman winners.

Not even close. And despite having 12 national championships before appointing Nick Saban as head coach, the first Alabama Heisman winner didn't emerge until he took the reins.

Make no mistake, four Heisman winners is still a lot, especially when you consider some factors. Only four schools have more Heisman winners than Alabama; Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and USC.

They each have seven Heisman winners. Also, when you consider that the four Alabama Heisman winners won within the space of 12 years, you'll acknowledge the Tide's dominance of college football.

Who are the four Alabama Heisman winners?

The first Alabama Heisman winner was Mark Ingram Jr. The running back won the Heisman in 2009 after helping Alabama compete in an undefeated season. Ingram Jr. rushed for 1,658 yards and 17 touchdowns in a season crowned with his Heisman win and Alabama's first national championship title under Saban.

After Ingram Jr., Alabama's next winner did not come for another six years. It came in the form of another running back, Derrick Henry. He was a catalyst for another national championship win under Saban. He contributed 28 touchdowns on the ground on 395 carries to Alabama's title campaign that season.

After another wait of five years, Alabama got its next Heisman Trophy winner in 2020, and this time in another role.

DeVonta Smith played wide receiver for Alabama and was instrumental in the Tide's most recent national championship title. Smith caught 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns as he led the Tide to their seventh national championship under Saban.

Alabama fans didn't have to wait too long for another Heisman Trophy. Their next winner came the following year, in 2021, this time a quarterback. Bryce Young didn't have the honor of securing a national championship for the Tide.

However, he was instrumental in securing the SEC championship for the Tide. His 4,322 passing yards and 43 touchdowns helped propel Alabama to the conference title.

It is to Saban's credit and the system he created at Alabama that the Tide fans owe these Heisman winners. And it is more heartwarming to see how these four have gone on to have successful NFL careers after leaving college.