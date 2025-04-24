Alabama NFL Draft Projection: How many Crimson Tide players will get selected in the 2025 Draft? 

Alabama football might just as soon forget 2024. The move from Nick Saban to Kalen DeBoer didn't go brilliantly. The Tide still had plenty of outstanding players who are now looking to be picked in the NFL Draft. Despite an up and down season, many Tide players are about to have their NFL payday. Here's a rundown on the potential picks.

How many Alabama players will be picked in the 2025 Draft?

Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell is a likely first round pick in the 2025 draft. (Photo Credit: IMAGN)

Jihaad Campbell, LB

A one and a half year starter at Bama, Campbell had 184 tackles and 15.5 tackles for loss in his college career. At just under 6-foot-3 and 235 pounds, he still runs a scary fast 4.52 second 40-yard dash. He's not a particularly finished product, but Campbell has tools to shine. He's likely to be picked in the middle to end of the first round, with Tampa Bay a likely landing spot at pick 19.

Tyler Booker, OG

Perhaps the top guard in the draft class, Booker started for two years for the Tide. At over 6-foot-4 and 320 pounds, he has the physical profile to succeed, even if his 5.34 second 40-yard dash isn't brilliant. Booker is something of a question mark as a pass blocker, but an exclamation mark as a run blocker. He figures to be picked in the late first or early second round of the draft.

Jalen Milroe, QB

Few prospects are more divisive than Milroe. Expected to shine in DeBoer's pass-happy system, he really didn't, having a subpar senior season. He threw 45 TD passes and ran for 33 more scores on the ground and ran a 4.40-second 40-yard dash. But his passing is a question mark, which should be a significant NFL concern. Milroe is likely to be a second-round pick on a team that will take a gamble.

Malachi Moore, S

Moore started 46 games over five seasons at Alabama. He had 214 career tackles and broke up 31 passes. All of that said, he's 5-foot-11 and ran a 4.57-second 40-yard dash. The experience and technique are good, but Moore's athleticism is a a bit questionable. He's a likely fifth round pick.

CJ Dippre, TE

A transfer from Maryland, Dippre caught 32 passes in two years at Alabama with no touchdowns. He's nearly 6-foot-5 and 255 pounds, but hasn't shown a ton of receiving skill. But he's capable as both a blocker and receiver and will likely end up as a sixth round pick.

Que Robinson, DE

Robinson started only five games in his Alabama career. He had 53 tackles and 9.5 tackles for loss in his total Wolverine career. He's 6-foot-1 and 240 pounds and had a solid senior season that could be the light coming on for the next level. He's a sixth or seventh round pick from a team that will take a gamble on him.

Tim Smith, DT

Smith started 32 games over five seasons at Alabama. He finished his UA career with 124 tackles and 14.5 tackles for loss. Smith is over 6-foot-4 and weighs just over 300 pounds. At a 5.1 second 40-yard dash, he's agile enough to make plays inside. He's a likely NFL role player and projects as a seventh-round pick.

What Alabama players will you be watching in the draft? Share your take on the Tide below in our comments section!

