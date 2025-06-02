Alabama phenom Ryan Williams sends 3-word recruitment pitch to Ethan Feaster after 4-star WR's visit to Tuscaloosa

The Alabama Crimson Tide struck gold with Ryan Williams. Williams was electric in his true freshman season and led the program in most important pass-catching categories for the 2024/25 college football season. Williams has also found his voice as one of the team's dressing room leaders.

Hence, it shouldn't be a surprise that the fleet-footed Williams is on the recruiting trail in the ongoing college football offseason. Williams is trying to persuade four-star 2026 prospect Ethan Feaster.

Williams took to Instagram stories to make a three-word pitch to the highly rated wideout. The CFB 26 cover star wrote:

"Come home kid 💪🏿 🤞🏿"

Feaster is a star wide receiver for Desoto High School in Texas. He has garnered interest from the Crimson Tide, Texas A&M Aggies, LSU Tigers and USC Trojans. Bama fans will hope that Williams' recruiting efforts will pay dividends in the future.

What could Ryan Williams and Ethan Feaster bring to Alabama?

The Kalen DeBoer-coached Alabama Crimson Tide looks poised to operate a pass-heavy offense. The program has one of the best wide receivers in the country, Ryan Williams, and is looking to add Ethan Feaster to the equation.

Ryan Williams thrived as a true freshman in DeBoer's system and showed signs of his elite potential in the 2024 campaign. Williams was chosen alongside fellow wideout Jeremiah Smith to appear as a cover star for EA CFB 26.

Ethan Feaster is a talented wideout with a 6-foot-2 and 180-pound frame. According to Touchdown Alabama, Feaster boasts an impressive catch radius while being a tough runner after the catch. These traits should complement the blazing-fast and elusive Williams at Bama.

The Crimson Tide could use extra firepower at the position, with only Williams surpassing the 800 receiving yards and five TDs barrier in the 2024 season. Feaster could add another dimension to the offense and give opposing defenders something to worry about apart from Williams.

Feaster joining the Alabama Crimson Tide for the 2026 season would be immense for the program's wide receiver succession plan.

