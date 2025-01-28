Alabama players in East-West Shrine Bowl: Crimson Tide star participating in postseason matchup

The East-West Shrine Bowl will take place on Jan. 30 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

The game features many 2025 NFL draft-eligible players, as all 32 NFL teams send executives and coaches to watch the players practice and play.

However, not all the top players go, as the Alabama Crimson Tide only have one player attending the East-West Shrine Bowl.

Alabama players in East-West Shrine Bowl

Que Robinson, EDGE

The lone Alabama player to attend the East-West Shrine Bowl is Que Robinson.

Robinson is a senior, and in 2024, he recorded 23 tackles, four sacks and one forced fumble. He is projected to be a seventh-round pick, according to NFLDraftBuzz.

"The former safety background shows up in his movement skills, particularly in space, making him scheme-versatile as either a stand-up OLB or hand-in-the-dirt edge," the article read. "Four-phase special teams ability provides immediate roster value while the defensive skills develop.

"Current skill set best suits him as a designated pass rusher in sub-packages where his get-off and length can be maximized without exposing run game limitations."

The outlet projected Robinson to be someone who is a developmental player in the NFL and could be a practice squad player in 2025.

"Day 3 developmental prospect who needs a redshirt year in an NFL strength program. Ceiling will be determined by technical growth and adding mass to his frame. Core special teamer early with potential to crack the rotation as a situation-specific rusher by year two if development tracks."

Robinson's strengths are considered his frame and his explosion off the edge. However, some weaknesses are his run defense as well as the fact he only was a one-year starter as a pass rusher, so there are a lot of question marks around him.

Robinson ended his college career with 54 tackles, six sacks and two fumble recoveries.

