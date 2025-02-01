Alabama players in Senior Bowl: Top 3 Crimson Tide athletes who will play in postseason game

After falling short of the College Football Playoff, four Alabama Crimson Tide players will participate in the Senior Bowl, with their sights set on improving their stock before the 2025 NFL draft.

While defensive back Malachi Moore will not be playing due to injury, Jalen Milroe, Tim Smith, CJ Dippre and James Burnip will look to impress scouts at the game. The Senior Bowl will also be the start of the pre-draft activities to help prospects show their best assets to NFL teams.

Here are three Crimson Tide players to follow during the Senior Bowl, which starts at 2:30 pm ET.

Top 3 Alabama Crimson Tide players at the Senior Bowl

#3. CJ Dippre, Tight End

A two-year starter for Alabama after transferring from Maryland, CJ Dippre was a solid contributor for the Crimson Tide. In two years in Tuscaloosa, the Scranton, Pennsylvania native caught 32 passes for 443 yards.

In a strong tight-end draft class led by Penn State’s Tyler Warren and Michigan’s Colston Loveland, other players must show their skills at any chance they get. Dippre will look to do so at the Senior Bowl.

#2. Tim Smith, Defensive Lineman

Tim Smith wasn't initially invited to the Senior Bowl, but after getting a late call-up, he responded with a strong practice week. A five-year contributor at Alabama, Smith is a good space-eating defensive lineman. He added 6.5 sacks in his five seasons with the Crimson Tide.

While there wasn’t much draft buzz for the defensive lineman, his strong showing in Mobile could boost his stock. He finished the 2024 season with 35 tackles and two sacks. At 6-foot-4, 315 pounds, he has good size to play in the middle of a defense.

#1. Jalen Milroe, quarterback

An athletic quarterback with a strong arm, Jalen Milroe is expected to be between the third and fifth quarterbacks selected in the NFL draft. Milroe’s athletic skills are undeniable. He is fast, strong and has a cannon for an arm, which means he has big play potential.

However, he has some trouble with his reads and is inaccurate at times, especially when it comes to leading receivers in stride. The jury is still out on the Alabama quarterback, who could be picked anywhere from the first to the third round, according to draft analysts.

After passing for 2,844 yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2024, a strong showing in Mobile could help him be the third quarterback selected and perhaps move him further into first-round consideration.

