Nick Saban is a legendary name in the college football world. He has been with the Alabama Crimson Tide since 2007 and has guided them to the pinnacle of the sport for the last 16 years. Fans might know every single detail about him at this point but some things still slip through the cracks.

By now, Alabama QB Jalen Milroe knows the legendary coach very well. As Saban turns 72, Milroe has some things to say about him. The quarterback took a playful jibe at Saban's age as the question of gifts for his birthday arose.

See what else Jalen Milroe had to say to mark the birthday of coach Nick Saban.

Jalen Milroe pokes fun at Nick Saban as Alabama coach turns 72

It looks like Nick Saban still gives the young players a run for their money in practice. The Alabama Crimson Tide QB Jalen Milroe jokingly complained that the head coach is getting old but he still acts young.

This came on the eve of Saban's 72nd birthday, in a press conference that turned out to be pretty funny when Milroe was asked what the team was planning to gift Saban.

"I think the biggest gift he wants is for us to win this week. We all know that in the locker room. But we're all gonna tell him happy birthday. He's getting old. But he still acts young, that's the funny part. He do everything young and he a lot of fun," a smiling Milroe told reporters.

Coach Saban was born in Fairmont, West Virginia, on October 31, 1951. It seems like he has been coaching for eons now. He joined the Tide as head coach in 2007 and has led them to a national title six times in the last 16 years. And he is going for another this time around.

Can Alabama get their seventh national title under Nick Saban?

Alabama is in a great position in the SEC West after nine weeks of action. They have taken the field eight times in this duration and gone home as victors seven times. Their only loss came against the Texas Longhorns very early in this season. But that doesn't mean it has been all beds of roses for the Tide.

The team has struggled in most of the games, either early on in the game or after establishing a lead. But one thing that has remained constant is that they almost always find a way to win the game in the end.

They sit at the top of their division and look set to challenge the Georgia Bulldogs in the SEC championship game later. Alabama faces the LSU Tigers in Week 10 in a crunch game as they try to establish total control over the SEC West.

Can the Tide roll all the way to their seventh national title under Nick Saban?