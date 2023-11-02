Alabama's Nick Saban vs Patriots' Bill Belichick: Who is a better coach?

Nick Saban and Bill Belichick are two of the biggest names in the current football coaching scene. Both have seen extreme highs and lows, and both are largely synonyms with their teams. It's just the level of football and players that they deal with that separates them a bit.

Both Belichick and Saban have dominated the 2000s and 2010s of football, one in the NFL and the other in college football. Both seem to have similar personalities and a fatherly stature for their players. But who is the better coach of the duo that has redefined the meaning of the word dynasty in football?

Here is an attempt at comparing Nick Saban and Bill Belichick to determine who is better.

Nick Saban vs. Bill Belichick: Who is better?

While Nick Saban and Bill Belichick coach at different levels, their level of achievement is almost the same.

Saban has won seven national championship titles: six with the Alabama Crimson Tide and one with the LSU Tigers.

Belichick, on the other hand, boasts six Super Bowl titles as a head coach, all with the New England Patriots in the NFL. If his record as a defensive coordinator is included, the number shoots up to eight.

In his time as a college football head coach, Saban has won 287 games while losing 70. Belichick has the most wins (331), but he has also lost 171 games. But there is one thing that separates both legends.

Belichick has won all his Super Bowl titles as a head coach with a single team and a single quarterback, Tom Brady. Brady is now the undisputed GOAT of the game and has won another title with a different coach, Bruce Arians. But Belichick hasn't been the same since Brady left the Patriots.

However, Saban has won seven titles across two teams and different QBs. Now, who is better? It's up to the fans to decide.

Nick Saban and Bill Belichick: The current year

Both Belichick and Saban are having an entirely different year in 2023. The Tide are 7-1 in the SEC this season and appear to be on track to reach the SEC championship game. Their next game against the LSU Tigers could seal their fate.

So far, Belichick's Patriots have had a disappointing season. They are 2-6 in the AFC East and are last in their division. The Patriots' dreadful record since Tom Brady's departure lingers. And they'll have to spend another season outside of the playoffs, which they were used to getting to without breaking a sweat. Nonetheless, both coaches have a legendary place in football's golden history.