Alabama SEC championship wins: How many titles does Crimson Tide have?

The upcoming SEC Football Championship on December 2, 2023, in Atlanta, Georgia, will see the West Champion, Alabama face off against the East Champion, Georgia.

This eagerly anticipated clash follows two previous meetings between the teams in the 2021 season. On those occasions, Alabama, ranked lower than Georgia both times, emerged victorious in the SEC Championship with a 41-24 scoreline. Ultimately though, Georgia defeated Alabama in the National Championship.

With this background, a question in the minds of the fans ahead of the match is: How many SEC titles does the Crimson Tide hold?

Alabama SEC championship wins

The Alabama Crimson Tide has dominated the conference since its inception in 1933. The team also has four Southern Conference titles (1924, 1925, 1926 and 1930) from before joining the SEC.

The Crimson Tide has a remarkable record of winning a SEC title in every decade, making it the only team to do so.

Five times, Alabama’s football teams have gone unbeaten in a season. They had perfect 10-0 records in 1925, 1930, and 1961. They did even better in 1979 and 2009, with 12 and 14 wins, respectively.

How many SEC titles does Alabama have?

The Alabama Crimson Tide football team has won 33 conference titles, including 29 in the SEC and four in the Southern Conference. Present team coach, Nick Saban, has led them to eight SEC titles in his 17 years, making it the most decorated team in the conference.

In the context of the upcoming SEC Football Championship, the Alabama–Georgia football rivalry is one of the oldest in college football. The last time they met was on January 10, 2022, when Georgia Bulldogs beat Alabama 33-18.

However, Alabama's playoff chances are slim this time, despite a victory over Georgia. ESPN consulted 15 experts; none picked Saban's Crimson Tide for the Playoffs.