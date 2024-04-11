Alabama Spring Game 2024: 5 storylines to watch for during annual practice event

Alabama's annual spring game is particularly special. In a transition season following the retirement of Nick Saban, the Tide will give a very public peek behind the curtain. The game will be played on Saturday, April 13 at 4 p.m. EST. While the game is always worth watching for a look at depth and newcomers, this year, there's plenty more going on. Here are five storylines to watch.

What to watch for in Alabama Spring Game 2024?

Alabama QB Jalen Milroe is working with a new offense and coaching staff in one of the spring's top stories.

#1 Kalen DeBoer and the new offense

The loss of Nick Saban is certain to be felt around Alabama. But the hiring of Kalen DeBoer should offer an uptick to even the powerful Tide offensive attack. While Alabama ranked 58th in the nation in total offense last year, DeBoer's Washington Huskies were 12th. Most of the difference is passing: UA was 70th last year while Washington was second.

How DeBoer can amp up the Tide offense will be perhaps the biggest story to follow this spring. How well and quickly he can implement his system with a completely different group of players than the one he assembled at Washington will be fascinating.

#2 Kane Wommack and the defense

Kevin Steele stepped aside from the defensive coordinator role, and DeBoer hired South Alabama coach Kane Wommack as his new defensive coordinator. To the extent that Washington had a weak spot, it was its defense. But Wommack, with his familiarity with Alabama, will be called on to ensure a smooth marriage of West Coast offense and old-fashioned SEC defense.

The issues here are even stronger because of Saban's defensive background. He was the consistent mastermind behind the Tide's defensive excellence. How well his former players deal with the transition to a new brain trust will be a major story of the 2024 season.

#3 Jalen Milroe's development

With the return of quarterback Jalen Milroe, Alabama got a Heisman Trophy finalist back for 2024. A season ago, Milroe passed for 2,834 yards and 23 touchdowns. He rushed for another 531 yards and 12 touchdowns. Bue Milroe did throw two interceptions in the loss to Texas and was pedestrian against Michigan (16 for 23, just 116 yards).

If anyone is the immediate beneficiary of a boost from DeBoer's system, it's Milroe. But how well he learns a new style will be pivotal. The spring has probably been a learning experience, and the spring game will be a good opportunity to assess Milroe's progress.

#4 Who's catching the passes?

Alabama's top receiver, Jermaine Burton, is in the NFL draft. Their second leading target, Isaiah Bond, has transferred to Texas. The top tight end, Amari Niblack, has also headed for Texas. Somebody has to catch all the passes DeBoer will dial up. But who'll do it?

Washington transfer Germie Bernard caught 34 passes for 419 yards and two touchdowns last year, and he's now with the Tide. Kobe Prentice (18 receptions, 314 yards, two touchdowns) is the top returnee. True freshman Ryan Williams is supposed to be the long-term answer, but he might be the short-term answer as well. In pondering the season, see who the Tide throw to in the spring game.

#5 Who's in the secondary?

Alabama lost a fair amount of defensive talent, most notably in the secondary. Returning DB Trey Amos has transferred to Ole Miss, and after the usual NFL losses, Alabama is down five significant defensive backs from a season ago. Transfers from Southern Cal (Domani Jackson) and Michigan (Keon Sabb) could help.

But seeing which personnel the Crimson Tide use in the defensive backfield will be fascinating. Will they rotate many players or settle in on a few top performers to get all the snaps? Granted, in the spring game, there should be many players to see regardless. But the best early clues on Bama's plans will be in the spring game.

How will Alabama's season play out under new leadership? Will the spring game herald a brilliant new era or a step back from the days under Nick Saban?

