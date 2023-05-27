The 2024 Alabama starting quarterback competition is up in the air following the exit of No. 1 draft pick Bryce Young. Could Alabama’s run of dominant quarterbacks be over?

After an up-and-down spring practice from each Bama quarterback, little is known as to who will take the starting reps in week one against Middle Tennessee State. For the first time in a decade, Bama has five quarterbacks on scholarship. The transfer of Tyler Buckner from Notre Dame makes things even messier.

Here's a prediction on how the Crimson Tide's quarterback depth chart will play out in 2023.

Who will be Alabama's starting quarterback in week one?

They have three realistic options:

Jalen Milroe: Bryce Young’s backup for a year ago.

Ty Simpson: a former five-star recruit

Tyler, Buchner, a 2022 Notre Dame starter and a recent transfer to Alabama

The reason Buchner is on campus further proves that nobody stood out during Bama’s spring practices.

However, if you have to go on a limb, Jalen Milroe will start versus Middle Tennessee State with Buchner and Simpson getting reps as the game progresses.

The problem lies in the mega nonconference matchup the following week. Texas, headed by Quinn Ewers, rolls into Tuscaloosa on Sept. 9.

If Jalen Milroe struggles or is blamed for the loss to a team like Texas, the entire quarterback situation will go up in flames.

Buchner has experience with the new offensive coordinator, Tommy Rees. Now that was with marginal success, but there’s a reason Buchner picked Bama over other transfer opportunities.

Let’s break down each quarterback in the battle, gauging their strengths and weaknesses.

Jalen Milroe

Milroe is more athlete than quarterback at this point. That was on display in his two major playing opportunities against Texas A&M and Arkansas. When Bryce Young was injured midway through the 2022 season, Millroe got his first start in spot duty.

His 77-yard touchdown against Arkansas would be more yards than he would throw for in the remainder of that game. Bama utilized a steady diet of QB runs against A&M. However, Jalen capped off plenty of drives with three passing touchdowns to edge Texas A&M and his first start.

Jalen Milroe is the most dynamic runner when he’s on the field, but needs to polish off his ability, throwing from the pocket to ensure his spot.

Ty Simpson

The former five-star prospect pushed Milroe in spring practices, taking around 30% of the first-team reps. He had limited playing time as a freshman but fits the mold of former Bama greats like Tua Tagovaiola and Mac Jones in his ability to operate an RPO-based offense. He also has incredibly underrated athleticism

Tyler Buchner

Buchner missed 10 games of Notre Dame's season with a right shoulder. He returned for the Gator Bowl and had a show-out game, throwing for three touchdowns and adding two more on the ground.

With Sam Hartman transferring into Notre Dame, there was no room for Buchner, who decided to follow offensive coordinator Tommy Rees to Tuscaloosa. That connection along with legitimate potential shown in the bowl game makes him the clubhouse leader to some near the program.

Alabama's 2023 quarterback outlook

Most of the questions surrounding Alabama in 2023 are at the quarterback. The defense is filled with talent at all three levels. If Bama falls back to the two-loss team they were last season, it will likely fall on the quarterback situation. Any of the three could turn into elite-level players or Bama could be below average at the most important position in football.

