Alabama US Senator Tommy Tuberville misses critical vote on Jared Bernstein: What it means and a look back at his SEC coaching career

Tommy Tuberville has worn many hats throughout his career and is a current United States senator for Alabama. However, he is under scrutiny by his fellow members of the Republican Party as he missed voting on President Joe Biden's nomination to make Jared Bernstein the chair of the Council of Economic Advisors.

What was his reasoning for missing the vote? Tommy Tuberville was reportedly traveling to an event in New Jersey at former President Donated Trump's summer retreat.

Let's take a deeper dive into what made Tuberville a household name, his college football career. What did he do to be one of the top coaches and eventually launch his political career?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

What did Senator Tommy Tuberville do in the football world?

Tommy Tuberville was a member of the secondary for Southern Arkansas from 1972-1975 before ending his playing career. He, however, stayed on the sidelines. He decided to become an assistant coach from 1976-77 for Hermitage High School in Arkansas. Tuberville was promoted to the head coach of Hermitage in the 1978 and 1979 before making the jump to college football.

His first college football coaching position was at Arkansas State as the position coach for the defensive backs, nose guards, and linebackers from 1980-84. However, he took the 1985 season away from the coaching position and went to the next level. From 1986-92, he became the assistant coach for the Miami Hurricanes. In 1993, he was the defensive coordinator for the organization.

In 1994, he was the defensive coordinator of the Texas A&M Aggies, as well as coaching the linebackers. Tuberville did leave after one season though and began his head coaching career as he was the head coach from 1995-1998 of the Ole Miss Rebels. Following thier 1998 season, he famously claimed that, "They'll have to carry me out of here in a pine box," but departed for the Auburn Tigers less than a week later.

Auburn is where Tuberville made his name as he coached from 1999-2008 with the Tigers. After he resigned, he worked as an analyst for Buster Sports and ESPN for college football. He joined the Texas Tech Red Raiders as the head coach for the program and stayed until 2012. Tuberville made his final coaching stop as he led the Cincinnati Bearcats from 2013-2016.

Below is a table of his coaching career and head coaching record. He finished 159-99 overall with a 7-6 bowl record.

Program Year Record (Bowl Record) Ole Miss 1995 6-5 Ole Miss 1996 5-6 Ole Miss 1997 8-4 (1-0) Ole Miss 1998 6-5 Auburn 1999 5-6 Auburn 2000 9-4 (0-1) Auburn 2001 7-5 (0-1) Auburn 2002 9-4 (1-0) Auburn 2003 8-5 (1-0) Auburn 2004 13-0 (1-0) Auburn 2005 9-3 (0-1) Auburn 2006 11-2 (1-0) Auburn 2007 9-4 (1-0) Auburn 2008 5-7 Texas Tech 2010 8-5 (1-0) Texas Tech 2011 5-7 Texas Tech 2012 7-5 Cincinnati 2013 9-4 (0-1) Cincinnati 2014 7-4 (0-1) Cincinnati 2015 7-6 (0-1) Cincinnati 2016 4-8

Poll : 0 votes