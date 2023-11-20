Alabama vs Auburn football history: H2H, Records, and more

The Alabama vs. Auburn game of week 13 will be one that further defines the way the SEC West conference looks at the end of the regular season.

After missing out on the playoffs last season, Nick Saban and his Crimson Tide will be looking to redeem themselves by qualifying for a shot at the national championship this season.

After a disappointing loss to Texas in week 2 at home, the Alabama Crimson Tide recuperated and found their composure, impressing everyone by going undefeated for the rest of the season.

In week 12, they secured a comfortable 66-10 win over Chattanooga and secured an impressive nine-game winning streak with a 10-1 overall record (7-0) in the SEC.

On the other hand, the Auburn Tigers have not had the same success as Alabama this year. Under new coach Hugh Freeze, the Tigers have recorded a 6-5 campaign (3-4 in the SEC), narrowly qualifying to be bowl-eligible.

But in week 12, they suffered a shocking defeat at the hands of New Mexico State, who dismantled them 10-31.

Alabama vs Auburn: Head-to-head

The Alabama vs Auburn rivalry is also commonly known as the Iron Bowl. The first game of this series was played over 100 years ago, back in 1893. The Auburn Tigers secured the win in the debut game of this rivalry series, defeating Alabama 32-22.

So far, the two teams have met a total of 87 times on the gridiron. The Alabama Crimson Tide lead the series 49-37-1 and will be looking forward to improving their win rate in the highly anticipated game of week 13.

Notable records in the Alabama vs Auburn series

The largest margin of victory was secured by Alabama back in 1948. During that season, the Crimson Tide thrashed Auburn with a 55-0 score after a hiatus in the series from 1907.

The smallest margin of victory was secured by the Auburn Tigers. During the 2010 season, Auburn traveled to the Byrant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa, where they defeated Alabama 28-27. That season, the Tigers went on to remain undefeated and ultimately win the national championship under the guidance of then-head coach Gene Chizik.

When was the last time Alabama defeated Auburn?

Currently, Alabama is on a three-game winning streak in this Alabama vs Auburn rivalry series. They haven't lost a game against the Tigers since the 2020 campaign, winning both home and away games. Last season, they played the Tigers in Tuscaloosa and went on to dismantle them 49-27.

When was the last time Auburn defeated Alabama?

It has been a while since the Tigers defeated the Crimson Tide. The last time they secured a victory over their SEC rivals was back in 2019, when they defeated Alabama 48-45 at the Jordan-Hare Stadium.