Alabama vs. Kentucky Prediction, Odds and Picks - November 11 | NCAAF season 2023

We have an interesting Week 11 battle in the SEC as the eighth-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide are heading on the road to take on the Kentucky Wildcats.

The Crimson Tide (8-1, 6-0 in SEC) are on a seven-game winning streak after a 42-28 home win over the LSU Tigers on Saturday. The Wildcats (6-3, 3-3) are looking to build off their 24-3 road victory on Saturday against the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

Alabama vs. Kentucky match details

Fixture: Alabama Crimson Tide (8-1, 6-0) vs. Kentucky Wildcats (6-3, 3-3)

Date and Time: November 11, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Kroger Field in Lexington, Kentucky

Alabama vs. Kentucky betting odds

Team Spread Total Moneyline Alabama Crimson Tide -10.5 (-108) Over 47.5 (-112) -425 Kentucky Wildcats +10.5 (-112) Under 47.5 (-108) +330

Alabama vs. Kentucky picks

The Alabama Crimson Tide have been running the football at a pretty good rate throughout the season as they are 59th in college football with 162.8 rushing yards per game.

Senior running back Jase McClellan has been doing well as he posted 136 rushing attempts for 632 yards (4.6 yards per carry) with five rushing touchdowns. He has rushed for 100+ yards in only one of his last five games, so go with this to happen in this game as well as they should be able to run the football well against Kentucky.

The Wildcats have been a middle-of-the-road passing offense up to this point of the season and are currently 86th in the nation, averaging 212.2 passing yards per game.

Senior quarterback Devin Leary has been doing decently under center this year as he is 147-of-256 (57.4 completion percentage) for 1,905 yards with 18 touchdowns to seven interceptions. With an 8:2 touchdown-to-interception ratio in his last four games, go with the under in passing touchdowns in this game.

Alabama vs. Kentucky key injuries

Alabama

Wide receiver Ja'Corey Brooks - Shoulder (Questionable)

Defensive back Jaylen Key - Thigh (Questionable)

Linebacker Deontae Lawson - Foot (Questionable)

Kentucky

Running back Jutahn McClain - Shoulder (Questionable)

Quarterback Devin Leary - Eye (Questionable)

Offensive lineman Ben Christman - Knee (OUT)

Running back Jamarion Wilcox - Hamstring (OUT)

Running back La'Vell Wright - Undisclosed (OUT)

Offensive lineman Nikolas Hall - Undisclosed (OUT)

Alabama vs. Kentucky head-to-head

This is the 42nd time in program history that the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Kentucky Wildcats face off against one another. Alabama has had a stranglehold over the series, with a 38-2-1 all-time record over Kentucky.

The Crimson Tide have won both of the previous two games, including a 63-3 dominant home win back in 2020.

Alabama vs. Kentucky prediction

These two programs are on completely different levels and if the Crimson Tide want to make it to the College Football Playoff, they need to dominate here. They have the better coach and talent, so go with the Roll Tide to keep on rolling on the road.

Prediction: Alabama Crimson Tide -10.5