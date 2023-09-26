Alabama vs. Mississippi State Prediction & Betting Tips - Sept. 30 | College Football Week 5

We have an incredible Week 5 college football matchup as SEC continues to roll out. The 12th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide will be heading to Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi, on Saturday, Sept. 30, at 9 p.m. ET to take on the Mississippi State Bulldogs.

The Tide is on the road in this SEC battle. It is currently 3-1 (1-0) after a 24-10 home win on Saturday against the Ole Miss Rebels, whereas the Bulldogs are 2-2 (0-2) after a 37-30 road loss against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State prediction

Alabama has been doing a good job offensively, scoring 30.3 points on 364.8 total yards per game. Sophomore quarterback Jalen Milroe is looking to improve his stats. He is 44-of-66 (66.7 completion percentage) for 674 yards with six touchdown passes to three interceptions. The team also runs the football very well behind senior running back Jase McClellan, who has 52 rushes for 263 yards (5.1 yards per attempt) with a pair of rushing touchdowns while also recording four catches for 30 yards (7.5 yards per reception).

Alabama has been doing incredibly well on the defensive side of things as well, giving up 13.5 points on 307.5 total yards per game. It did well last week, allowing 10 points on 301 total yards. Alabama did extremely well forcing just 3-of-14 on third down tries and gave up only 1.9 rushing yards per attempt throughout the game. The team should be able to do well in this game as well on this side of the ball.

The offense of the Mississippi State Bulldogs has also been playing well, averaging 30.8 points on 388 total yards per game. Senior quarterback Will Rogers has been playing very well. He is currently 74-of-122 (60.7 completion percentage) for 979 yards with six touchdowns compared to one interception.

Their defense has been struggling a bit, allowing 27.3 points on 400.3 total yards per game thus far. In its previous game against South Carolina, the Bulldogs gave up 37 points on 432 total yards. A big issue was the team allowed 288 passing yards on just 20 attempts.

Prediction: Alabama 38-15

Alabama vs. Mississippi State betting tips

Alabama hit the over in four of the last six road games.

Mississippi State has hit the over in each of the previous four home games.

Mississippi State is 1-3 ATS this season.

Alabama is 2-2 ATS this season.

Alabama vs. Mississippi State head-to-head

This SEC rivalry is something that has been going on for a very long time as this is the 107th matchup between these programs. However, the Crimson Tide has been dominating this matchup as it holds an 85-18-3 all-time record against the Bulldogs. Alabama is currently on a 15-game winning streak in this matchup as it won last year by a final score of 30-6 in Tuscaloosa.

Where to watch Alabama vs. Mississippi State

The game between the Crimson Tide and the Bulldogs will take place at 9 p.m. ET and will be aired nationally on ESPN. The game will also be available on the ESPN+ app if you are not able to get to the television screen.