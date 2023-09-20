Alabama vs. Ole Miss football rivalry history: Records, H2H and more 

The Alabama Crimson Tide and Ole Miss Rebels have had a rivalry on the football field for decades.

The rivalry started in 1894 when Ole Miss beat Alabama in Jackson, Mississippi. Since the first meeting, the schools have played nearly every year, as, since 1992, they have played each season.

In total, Alabama and Ole Miss have been up against each other on 66 occasions on the football field.

How many times has Ole Miss beat Alabama in football?

Ole Miss has not done well in the rivalry with Alabama as the Rebels have only won 10 times.

The first time Ole Miss won was in the first meeting and the last time they won was in 2015. The Rebels should have one more win on their record, however, but Ole Miss had to forfeit its 2014 win over NCAA penalties.

How many times has Alabama beat Ole Miss in football?

Alabama officially has 54 wins over Ole Miss and has won the last seven meetings between the schools.

The Crimson Tide also were forced to vacate three wins due to NCAA penalties and had to forfeit another game.

Who was the quarterback when Ole Miss last beat Alabama?

The last time Ole Miss beat Alabama was on Sept. 19, 2015, and the game was in Tuscaloosa, Alabama.

In the game, the Rebels beat the Crimson Tide 43-37 in a game that now CFL quarterback Chad Kelly started for Ole Miss.

In the win, Kelly went 18-for-33 for 341 yards and three touchdowns.

When did Lane Kiffin switch to Ole Miss?

Lane Kiffin was Alabama's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2014 until 2016. He then left to take a head coaching role at Florida Atlantic for three seasons.

In December 2019, it was reported that Kiffin was close to accepting the head coaching position at Ole Miss. Just days later, the deal was announced, and Kiffin was officially introduced as the 39th head football coach at Ole Miss.

Kiffin signed a four-year contract totalling $16.2 million. Four years is the maximum amount of time as Mississippi state law only allows four-year total contracts for university employees.

Best moments in Alabama-Ole Miss football rivalry

The 2020 game is one of the best moments from this rivalry, as it was the first year Lane Kiffin was the head coach of Ole Miss.

Alabama had Mac Jones as their starting quarterback, while the Rebels had Matt Corral. It was a back-and-forth game that the Crimson Tide ended up winning 63-48 in the highest-scoring game of the rivalry.

In 2016, Ole Miss was well on their way to winning for the third straight time, as the Rebels led 24–3 with less than 2:47 left to play in the first half. However, Alabama went on to score 27 unanswered points and went on to in 48-43.

Finally, the 1964 Sugar Bowl is the only meeting between these two schools that didn't take place in either Alabama or Mississippi. It also served as the first meeting between the two programs since 1944.