Alabama vs. South Florida prediction and betting tips - September 16 | College football week 3

Week 3's college football matchup will see the 10th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide heading to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 16, at 3:30 p.m. ET to face the South Florida Bulls.

The Tide is on the road in this non-conference battle. Alabama is 1-1 after a 34-24 home loss on Saturday against the Texas Longhorns, while the Bulls are also 1-1 after a 38-24 home win against the Florida A&M Rattlers on Saturday.

Alabama vs. South Florida prediction

The Tide has been electric on the offensive side of the field, scoring 40 points on 396.5 total yards per game. Sophomore quarterback Jalen Milroe has been the best passer and rusher for the program. He is 27-of-45 (60.0 completion percentage) for 449 yards with five touchdown passes to two interceptions. On the ground, he had 22 attempts for 92 yards with a pair of touchdown rushes.

The defense has been doing decently well, allowing 20.5 points per game. In their marquee matchup against Texas, they gave up 34 points on 454 total yards (349 passing, 105 rushing). The Longhorns were able to go 7-of-18 on third down and 2-of-3 on fourth down tries.

The Bulls have been a solid offensive team, averaging 31 points on 441 total yards per game. Similar to Alabama, South Florida depends on their quarterback to lead the passing and running game as freshman quarterback Byrum Brown is 35-of-68 (51.5 completion percentage) for 363 yards with four touchdowns and a pair of interceptions. He also has 42 rushes for 183 yards and four rushing touchdowns.

Their defense is struggling as they are allowing 32.5 points on 429 total yards per game. Their best part is the fact they are allowing just 74 rushing yards per game but they can be picked apart in the passing game.

Expect the Alabama Crimson Tide to bounce back dominantly against a lesser opponent.

Alabama vs. South Florida betting tips

Alabama has hit the over in four of their last five road games

Alabama is 3-2 in their last five road games

South Florida is 1-9 in their previous 10 games

Alabama vs. South Florida head-to-head

The 10th-ranked Tide and the Bulls will be meeting for the second time ever. They played back in 2003 when the Crimson Tide picked up a 40-17 victory.

Where to watch Alabama vs. South Florida

This game between the Tide and the Bulls will air nationally on ABC. You can also stream the game on multiple providers as long as they include ABC.