Alabama vs. Tennessee football history: H2H, Records, and more

Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Tennessee Volunteers is one of the most iconic rivalries in college football. Otherwise known as the “Third Saturday in October,” the series has been played 105 times. The first game in the series was played on Nov. 28, 1901, and ended in a 6-6 tie. The two teams have 24 national titles and 49 conference titles between them.

Fans are getting ready to be treated to another exciting game between the Crimson Tide and the Volunteers as they go head-to-head on Saturday, Oct. 21. Tennessee will be hoping to make it two wins in two games against the Tide, having won their last meeting in 2022. In the spirit of the upcoming rivalry, we take a look at some of the history that makes the series unique.

Alabama vs. Tennessee Head-to-Head

The Alabama Crimson Tide leads the “Third Saturday in October” series by a 58-39-7 record. The Tide also claims the record for the biggest win in the series, beating Tennessee 51-0 in 1906. Alabama also has the longest winning streak in the series, winning 15 straight games from 2007 to 2021.

Alabama vs. Tennessee rivalry history

Alabama established dominance in the series very early. They recorded only one loss between 1903 and 1913 and didn’t concede a touchdown to the Volunteers. The game began to be officially scheduled for the third Saturday in Oct. 1928, earning it the popular name that was bestowed officially in 1939.

Tennesse’s 39 wins against Alabama are the most by any team in college football against the Crimson Tide. Lots of factors contribute to the rivalry between the two teams. One is the success of the two programs. The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the most successful teams in college football, boasting six national titles and 16 conference titles.

However, Tennessee hasn’t been as successful as Alabama recently, especially with the amount of success the latter team has recorded under Nick Saban. While the Volunteers’ last national title triumph came in 1998, the Tide won the national title as recently as 2020.

Alabama vs. Tennessee will be an interesting game to watch this weekend. The Crimson Tide are coming into the game with a 6-1 overall record and 4-0 in SEC play. On the other hand, Tennessee is coming with a 5-1 overall record and 2-1 in SEC play. On the surface, Alabama comes across as the big favorite.

But rivalry games don’t usually get decided by the teams’ current forms, and the Volunteers may be looking to cause an upset come Saturday.