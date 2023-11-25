USC coach Lincoln Riley finally fired Alex Grinch, his divisive defensive coordinator a few weeks ago amidst celebrations from long-suffering fans of the team.

According to TMZ, Grinch has put up his four-bedroomed, four-bathroom, luxurious Malaga Cove mansion for sale. He lived there with his wife, Rebecca Blaser, son, Tyler and daughter, Corbi.

Among other amenities, the recently remodeled $4.5 million house, which was built in 1961, has a gourmet chef's kitchen and a patio with a stunning view of the ocean.

Grinch's house

Is Alex Grinch to blame for USC's poor season?

At the beginning of the season, the USC Trojans were one of the favorites for the Pac-12 championship game and were even in the national championship conversation.

They had a couple of close shaves but stayed undefeated at 6-0 until they met the Washington Huskies and lost pitifully 52-42. The Trojans are 7-5 and their season has boiled down to a bowl game appearance.

Appearing on an episode of 'The Herd with Colin Cowherd', analyst Joel Klatt refuted the suggestion that Lincoln Riley was a bad coach and pointed the finger at Alex Grinch.

He detailed the circumstances behind the defensive coordinator's hiring from Oklahoma by Riley and explained why the USC Trojans coach was so loyal to Grinch.

“Remember Alex got on the plane coming from Oklahoma to USC,” Klatt said. “And then Lincoln was taking major heat. You remember how toxic that was, his exit from Oklahoma? So I think he remained loyal to him from that perspective. This take that Lincoln Riley is a terrible coach, it’s so patently absurd, it’s like dumb.”

Klatt further emphasized the close relationship between the pair and mentioned when Grinch came to know that even his friendship with Riley was not going to save his job.

“I know their wives were close,” Klatt said. “And again, like he was gonna give him a chance to make it right. And here’s the thing in the end, guess who knew more than anybody, Alex knew … You can tell one of the plays late in the game (against Washington). I had never seen this … I’d never seen this reaction on the sideline out of him ever, ever, not one time.

“He put his hands on his knees and his head just sunk down. And you could tell like he knew, he knew what Lincoln was going to have to do. He knew that he had been fortunate that Lincoln was, I think, just stand up, in the regard that he kept him for that second year.”

Whether or not the blame for USC's poor season lies with Alex Grinch is up for debate. But what is undebatable is that the Trojans' defense underperformed massively under the former DC.