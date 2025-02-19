Alfred Collins NFL draft projection: Exploring top 3 landing spots for Texas DT

Texas Longhorns defensive tackle Alfred Collins is expected to be a Day 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Collins is likely to be a late second-round pick or an early third-round pick.

Ad

NFLDraftBuzz.com has Collins as the 56th-ranked prospect and the 18th-ranked defensive lineman in the draft.

Ahead of the 2025 NFL draft, here are three landing spots for Alfred Collins.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Alfred Collins NFL draft: Top 3 landing spots

#1, Buffalo Bills

The Buffalo Bills need to address their defensive line through the draft and Alfred Collins out of Texas would be a wise choice.

Collins could play alongside Ed Oliver and create some havoc in the middle. Adding another interior pass rusher would help free up Greg Rousseau and AJ Epenesa who struggled at times.

Ad

Trending

Buffalo would be wise to use one of their second-round picks on Collins as the defense has been an issue the last few years.

#2, Carolina Panthers

The Carolina Panthers need to take the best player available throughout the draft as they have several needs.

If the third round comes along and Collins is still there, the Panthers need to jump on drafting the defensive tackle. Collins could be a Day 1 starter for Carolina and solidify the defensive tackle position.

Ad

Collins would be able to work with Shy Tuttle and form a tandem at nose tackle.

#3, Houston Texans

The Houston Texans are one of the best teams in the NFL, so it is just about adding the little pieces to solidify their roster even more.

Collins would be a rotational player at defensive tackle and get to stay in the state. The DT would be part of a defensive line rotation which will be key for Houston's success as they need to be able to get after the quarterback.

With the Longhorns last season, he recorded 55 tackles, 1 sack and one forced fumble as he is also a good run-stuffing DT.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Texas Longhorns Fan? Check out the latest Texas Longhorns depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.