Alijah Huzzie NFL draft 2025: Projecting top 3 landing spots for UNC CB ft. Pittsburgh

North Carolina Tar Heels cornerback Alijah Huzzie has been a stable force for his team for the past two seasons. After spending two seasons as a backup, Huzzie broke out with East Tennessee State in 2022. He then transferred to UNC in 2023 and spent the past two seasons as a strong defensive threat.

This past season, he registered 40 total tackles, including 26 solo efforts, eight passes defended, two sacks and an interception. As a result of his strong season, Huzzie declared for the 2025 NFL draft. He is not projected to be a top pick but should get drafted in the mid to late rounds by a team that needs CB help.

Pro Football Focus has him as the 147th-ranked player in the 2025 NFL draft. These are three teams that would be good fits for Alijah Huzzie.

Top three landing spots for UNC CB Alijah Huzzie

#1 Pittsburgh Steelers

Cornerback is a highly sought-after position, and many teams at the top of the draft will be looking to grab one of the stars. According to Pro Football Focus, there are three CBs who should get drafted within the first 20 picks, Colorado's Travis Hunter, Michigan's Will Johnson and Notre Dame's Benjamin Morrison.

Teams drafting after that point that need CBs will likely need to look for options in the later rounds. The Pittsburgh Steelers have the 21st pick and CB is one of the positions they need to address the most. If all three of the top receivers are off the board, they could wait until the later rounds to pick up Alijah Huzzie.

#2 Green Bay Packers

With the 23rd pick, the Packers might not want to reach for the fourth-best CB in the draft. As a result, they could address one of their other points of need like Edge DT or WR. A good value option in the later rounds would be Alijah Huzzie. He could help fill the void if Jaire Alexander struggles with injuries again next season.

#3 Minnesota Vikings

With the 24th pick, the Vikings will hope that one of the top cornerbacks is still available. With several CBs hitting free agency, including Byron Murphy, Stephon Gilmore, Shaquill Griffin and Fabian Moreau, it would make sense if the Vikings chose to trade up to get one of the top CBs.

However, if they do not do that, they could grab Alijah Huzzie in the later rounds.

