"All this is about money" - Deion Sanders bashes CFB conferences for being hypocritical and running behind the "bag"

Deion Sanders was in his element during his Friday presser. Amid all the confusion and speculation about conference realignment, Sanders was his usual calm self. His team, Colorado, went first in what is now looking like a mass exodus from the Pac-12.

When asked what he thought about the ongoing realignment, he said:

“Man, I don't care nothing about no different teams moving. We try to win, man. I don't care where we play. I don't care what conference, who we're playing against. We're trying to win.”

It's understandable why Sanders would prioritize instilling a winning culture in his team above all other things. Sanders inherited a Colorado football program that went 1-8 in conference play and 1-11 overall in 2022. He knows what his primary job is and won't get distracted by the noise of conference realignment.

After all, Sanders knows what it really is about, just like everyone else. But while most people have been saying it in hushed tones, he hit the nail right on the head.

“All this is about money. You know that," Sanders said. "It’s about a bag. Everybody’s chasing a bag, then you get mad at the players when they chase it. How is that? How do the grownups get mad at the players when the colleges are chasing it?”

USC and UCLA did not leave the Pac-12 because it would be more interesting to compete in the Big Ten. And Colorado waited this long before departing because it was expecting a lucrative Pac-12 media rights deal. When it looked certain that the coming deal was not as lucrative as it had hoped, it didn't hesitate to return to the Big 12.

Is Deion Sanders subtly supporting NIL?

Notice how Deion Sanders also chipped in with his support for players' right to earn? Since the NCAA allowed players to use their name, image and likeness to make money, there have been critics who think it's not a good idea. But Sanders, whose son, Shedeur, is signed to multiple NIL deals, feels differently.

Next, Sanders talked about the Buffs' preparation for the coming season. He sounded proud of the competitiveness he's seeing.

“Witnessing the battles that we have at certain positions," Sanders said. "Receiver battles, offensive line, defensive line, defensive backs, corners, kickers. It’s unbelievable, man. And I love the depth that we’re displaying right now. I really do.”

The Buffaloes kick off their season with a trip to TCU on Sept. 2.