"All that money to not win a Natty again" "Well deserved": CFB world reacts to Kirby Smart's contract extension making him the highest-paid coach

The college football world has seen some massive news as Georgia Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart received a two-year contract extension, per Seth Emerson. This pushes Smart's annual contract to $13 million and will have bonuses up to $1.55 million, making him the highest-paid coach in college football.

People took to social media to comment on seeing Kirby Smart's extension for an additional two seasons.

Some congratulated the Georgia coach and discussed how he deserved this extension.

"That's fantastic news! Kirby Smart truly deserves it considering all his hard work and dedication to the team. This extension speaks volumes about his success and the confidence the program has in his leadership. Congrats to him!" one person posted.

"Kirby Smart is only 48 and has 2 natties already! 100% deserves this contract extension," another person commented.

However, there are people who are not viewing this as much of a positive as others.

"Interesting how many players get arrested for DV and DUI and they stay on the team but Kirby gets not heat for that but if that was coach prime Twitter would explode," one commenter posted.

Smart has been worth every penny since taking over the Bulldogs in 2016 as he has a 94-16 record, including 86-11 in the SEC. With a pair of SEC championships and national championship victories, this has been something that seemed in the making.

What does the Kirby Smart contract extension mean for the Georgia Bulldogs?

The Georgia Bulldogs are going to continue to be a massive force in college football as they have been arguably the best college football program in the nation. With the extension of Smart, this is going to continue attracting recruits both in high school and in the transfer portal.

Alabama lost Nick Saban, Michigan lost Jim Harbaugh and Washington lost Kalen DeBoer, so there are not many significant coaches that are up to Smart's caliber. While DeBoer is now at Alabama, expect the Bulldogs to continue their dominance.