All about Nick Saban's daughter Kristen Saban iconic wedding at Alabama's Bryant-Denny Stadium

Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen Saban is one of the biggest Alabama fans. She is there leading the Crimson Tide fans and backing the team in every game. So her wedding had to have some Alabama flavor, did it not?

The fans sure want to know more about the personal life of the loudest voice in the stadium when Alabama is playing. And that information includes the details about Kristen's iconic wedding at the Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Here is what we know about the iconic wedding of Kristen Saban.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Details about the iconic Kristen Saban wedding at the Alabama Crimson Tide home

Kristen Saban tied the knot with longtime boyfriend Adam Setas back on May 30, 2015.

The wedding was a grand affair and the venue was the Alabama Crimson Tide home, the Bryant-Denny Stadium in Tuscaloosa. Well, at least a part of the ceremony was. The couple rolled around the field on a Rolls-Royce with Crimson and white fireworks in the background.

Nick Saban may be a tough coach in the locker room, but during his daughter's wedding, he showed his soft side. Nick Saban danced with Kristen one final time before turning her over to her newlywed spouse.

Alabama's mascot Big Al also attended the wedding and danced with the bride. It's not every day that the head coach's daughter gets married so the Crimson Tide program left no stone unturned to make it a memorable occasion for everyone.

The Kristen Saban and Adam Setas love story

Kristen Saban and Adam Setas were childhood sweethearts. Setas was the neighbor of the Sabans in East Lansing when Nick Saban was leading the Michigan State Spartans as the head coach. They rode to preschool together and practically grew up together.

The couple met again when their paths crossed at the University of Alabama a few years later. Kristen was in a relationship at that point but after the 2013 National championship game in Miami, she realized her love for Setas and they got together.

The couple has a five-year-old daughter, Amelie Elizabeth.