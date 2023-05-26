"All they do is Win": Zach Wilson's brother, 4-star QB Isaac Wilson, stays in state, commits to Utah

The Wilson brothers seem to have brand new roles in their football careers. Isaac Wilson is going to be the Utah Utes' new quarterback while Zach Wilson is going to be the New York Jets' backup quarterback with Aaron Rodgers being the new starter.

Isaac Wilson is considered to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country in the 2024 class. What should we expect out of the younger Wilson brother as a member of the Utah Utes? Let's take a closer look into the expectations and what he has done in order to figure out how the Utah Utes will look.

Who is Isaac Wilson, and how good can he be?

Isaac Wilson is arguably the more talented quarterback heading into college as he has had the ability to learn from what Zach Wilson has done. Being able to learn through someone else's mistakes is critical to being successful as he does not need to actually commit those errors.

He had offers from some of the top programs as Arizona, Arizona State, BYU and Hawaii were some of the schools that wanted to have him part of their rosters. In 14 games as a high school junior, Isaac Wilson finished with 3,774 yards and 40 passing touchdowns so he has shown the ability to dominate the competition.

He has a good frame as he is 6-foot, 170 pounds and should be able to build on that size with a solid workout regime. The leap from playing at high school to a college program is huge, but seeing Zach go through it and having someone like that in his corner is going to be a massive advantage for Isaac.

The Utah Utes ended last football season with a 10-4 record and ranked 10th. And with the expansion of the College Football Playoff happening, the Utes are going to expect to contend for the national championship.

Their wide receiver room has a lot of upperclassmen who might not be part of the program when Wilson is under center, but either way, the Utes are going to make the offense something to watch in the next few years.

Can Isaac figure a way to end up being a better collegiate quarterback than Zach, who starred at BYU before being the No. 2 pick in the 2021 draft, was? We have a few years to figure that out and see how he develops as a college quarterback.

