Amari Niblack transfer portal: 5 landing spots for the Alabama TE ft. Texas

Amari Niblack is set to become the latest member of the Alabama Crimson Tide to enter the transfer portal following the retirement of legendary coach Nick Saban.

Hayes Fawcett of On3 Sports broke the news, tweeting:

"BREAKING: Alabama TE Amari Niblack plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’5 240 TE was ranked as a 5-Star Recruit in the ‘22 Class (No. 1 TE) per On3 Totaled 20 receptions for 327 yards & 4 TDs in 2023. Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

Niblack joined the Crimson Tide as a four-star prospect in the 2022 recruiting class. He has caught 21 passes for 342 yards and five touchdowns over his two seasons. However, most of his production came in 2023. Let's take a look at where the tight end could land.

5 Amari Niblack landing spots

#1: Texas Longhorns

The Texas Longhorns have already taken one of the Alabama Crimson Tide's top pass catchers, Isaiah Bond. Texas has plenty of holes to fill after losing their top-five pass catchers, including tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, to the 2024 NFL Draft. Adding Niblack would help replace some of that production and give returning quarterback Quinn Ewers another target.

#2: Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes will lose starting tight end Cade Stover to the 2024 NFL Draft. After adding Will Howard via the transfer portal to take over under center, tight end is arguably the roster's biggest hole. There is not much experience at the position and bringing in an established option like Amari Niblack could allow the offense to fill a big void.

#3: Georgia Bulldogs

The Georgia Bulldogs recruited Amari Niblack out of high school and will have a major hole to fill as Brock Bowers announced that he will enter the 2024 NFL Draft. The Bulldogs roster remains among the most talented in the nation and Niblack could look for an opportunity to compete for titles while remaining in the SEC.

#4: Florida Gators

The Florida Gators are another SEC program that recruited Amari Niblack out of high school. Additionally, joining the Gators would allow him to return to Florida, where he was born and raised. While Arlis Boardingham will return to the program in 2024, adding Niblack could allow them to run plenty of two tight-end sets, which Billy Napier often does.

#5: Alabama Crimson Tide

While the Alabama Crimson Tide will not have Nick Saban on the sidelines next season, Amari Niblack could still look to return to the program. Kalen DeBoer has proven to be a very good coach and is coming off a loss in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game. Niblack could look to rejoin the Crimson Tide after testing the waters.