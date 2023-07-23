Without a doubt, Colorado is at the center of the Big 12 expansion plan. The Buffaloes have outright become the No. 1 option for the Big 12 since the hiring of Deion Sanders as the university's football head coach in December 2022.

The Big 12 will see two of its biggest programs, Texas and Oklahoma, depart to join the Southeastern Conference in 2024. And it is working tirelessly to mitigate the loss of the two with further expansion after adding four new schools this summer.

With Colorado at the top of its list, the university chancellor, Phil DiStefano, revealed to the Denver Post this week that the goal of Colorado is to continue with the Pac-12. He believes the new media deal is on its way and they are anticipating it.

“I’m eagerly awaiting to hear what the commissioner has to say (at Pac-12 media day). But at this point, the 10 schools are staying together and awaiting a message from the commissioner. "[Colorado's] goal is to stay within the Pac-12 and have a media deal coming up shortly. That's our goal. And I believe the presidents and chancellors of the Pac-12 are together on that."

The university athletic department has for a while reinstated the fact that it will wait to see the outcome of the ongoing Pac-12 media deal before making any exit decision. It has, however, held extensive talks with the Big 12 on the possibility of realignment.

Kliavkoff believes the poaching of Colorado and others by the Big 12 is not a concern

On Friday, Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff expressed his confidence in the future of the conference despite the uncertainties. Speaking during the conference Media Day, he conveyed his lack of concern regarding the Big 12's attempts to recruit teams from his league.

"It's not a concern. Our schools are committed to each other and the Pac-12. We'll get our media rights deal done, we'll announce the deal. I think the realignment that's going on in college athletics will come to an end for this cycle."

Kliavkoff has come under criticism for not publicly defending the conference. However, he mentioned that he hasn't participated in any public discussions about the uncertainties surrounding the Pac-12 because he is aware of the truth about the whole situation.

"I discount that because I know the truth. I could have spent all of last year getting into a he said-he said on every single rumor that's been passed about our conference. We decided to take the high road and focus on the future of the conference. That's why we haven't engaged."

Kliavkoff expressed that his primary worry about not publicly defending the league was the potential impact it could have on recruiting. However, he noted recruitment within the conference has never been stronger, despite the controversies.

